New Mexico reports 22 new deaths, 1,507 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

374 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Catron County

60 new cases in Chaves County

18 new cases in Cibola County

6 new cases in Colfax County

22 new cases in Curry County

163 new cases in Doña Ana County

72 new cases in Eddy County

20 new cases in Grant County

3 new cases in Guadalupe County

2 new cases in Hidalgo County

87 new cases in Lea County

15 new cases in Lincoln County

6 new cases in Los Alamos County

16 new cases in Luna County

92 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Mora County

44 new cases in Otero County

6 new cases in Quay County

48 new cases in Rio Arriba County

11 new cases in Roosevelt County

95 new cases in Sandoval County

118 new cases in San Juan County

16 new cases in San Miguel County

108 new cases in Santa Fe County

17 new cases in Sierra County

8 new cases in Socorro County

19 new cases in Taos County

2 new cases in Torrance County

47 new cases in Valencia County

3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility

KOB 4 determined there was an 8.9% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.

The state reports that 696 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in a hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Saturday, there are 76,801 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.