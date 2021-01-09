New Mexico reports 22 new deaths, 1,507 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 50s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Cibola County. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.
- A male in his 70s from Colfax County.
- A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was a resident of the Welbrook Senior Living facility in Las Cruces.
- A male in his 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 50s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Lea County.
- A female in her 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Sandoval County.
- A female in her 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was a resident of the Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,732.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,507 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Saturday, New Mexico has reported a total of 154,954 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 374 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 2 new cases in Catron County
- 60 new cases in Chaves County
- 18 new cases in Cibola County
- 6 new cases in Colfax County
- 22 new cases in Curry County
- 163 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 72 new cases in Eddy County
- 20 new cases in Grant County
- 3 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 87 new cases in Lea County
- 15 new cases in Lincoln County
- 6 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 16 new cases in Luna County
- 92 new cases in McKinley County
- 2 new cases in Mora County
- 44 new cases in Otero County
- 6 new cases in Quay County
- 48 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 11 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 95 new cases in Sandoval County
- 118 new cases in San Juan County
- 16 new cases in San Miguel County
- 108 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 17 new cases in Sierra County
- 8 new cases in Socorro County
- 19 new cases in Taos County
- 2 new cases in Torrance County
- 47 new cases in Valencia County
- 3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was an 8.9% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.
The state reports that 696 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in a hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Saturday, there are 76,801 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.