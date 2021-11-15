New Mexico reports 22 new deaths, 3,712 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period

- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the The Rio at Las Estancias facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 80s from Cibola County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 30s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,191.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 3,712 additional COVID-19 cases over the three-day period. New Mexico has reported a total of 295,767 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 1,009 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 3 new cases in Catron County
- 98 new cases in Chaves County
- 19 new cases in Cibola County
- 12 new cases in Colfax County
- 51 new cases in Curry County
- 7 new cases in De Baca County
- 566 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 61 new cases in Eddy County
- 70 new cases in Grant County
- 2 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Harding County
- 5 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 23 new cases in Lea County
- 15 new cases in Lincoln County
- 11 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 67 new cases in Luna County
- 117 new cases in McKinley County
- 241 new cases in Otero County
- 18 new cases in Quay County
- 54 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 6 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 229 new cases in Sandoval County
- 580 new cases in San Juan County
- 36 new cases in San Miguel County
- 146 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 18 new cases in Sierra County
- 28 new cases in Socorro County
- 24 new cases in Taos County
- 38 new cases in Torrance County
- 8 new cases in Union County
- 141 new cases in Valencia County
- 5 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
- 3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reports that 498 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Monday, there are 254,476 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.