New Mexico reports 22 new deaths, 3,712 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the The Rio at Las Estancias facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 80s from Cibola County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,191.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 3,712 additional COVID-19 cases over the three-day period. New Mexico has reported a total of 295,767 cases.

The latest cases include:

1,009 new cases in Bernalillo County

3 new cases in Catron County

98 new cases in Chaves County

19 new cases in Cibola County

12 new cases in Colfax County

51 new cases in Curry County

7 new cases in De Baca County

566 new cases in Doña Ana County

61 new cases in Eddy County

70 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Harding County

5 new cases in Hidalgo County

23 new cases in Lea County

15 new cases in Lincoln County

11 new cases in Los Alamos County

67 new cases in Luna County

117 new cases in McKinley County

241 new cases in Otero County

18 new cases in Quay County

54 new cases in Rio Arriba County

6 new cases in Roosevelt County

229 new cases in Sandoval County

580 new cases in San Juan County

36 new cases in San Miguel County

146 new cases in Santa Fe County

18 new cases in Sierra County

28 new cases in Socorro County

24 new cases in Taos County

38 new cases in Torrance County

8 new cases in Union County

141 new cases in Valencia County

5 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

The state reports that 498 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Monday, there are 254,476 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.