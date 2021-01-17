New Mexico reports 22 new deaths, 751 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
Justine Lopez
Updated: January 17, 2021 04:18 PM
Created: January 17, 2021 04:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 22 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Sunday's report.

The latest deaths include:

  • A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County.
  • A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County.
  • A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.
  • A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County.
  • A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Atria Vista del Rio facility in Albuquerque.
  • A female in her 60s from Cibola County. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.
  • A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County.
  • A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 50s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 90s from Lea County. The individual was a resident of the Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs.
  • A male in his 70s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 40s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of the Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bloomfield.
  • A female in her 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,932.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 751 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Sunday, New Mexico has reported a total of 163,637 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 173 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 2 new cases in Catron County
  • 39 new cases in Chaves County
  • 8 new cases in Cibola County
  • 8 new cases in Colfax County
  • 18 new cases in Curry County
  • 106 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 21 new cases in Eddy County
  • 13 new cases in Grant County
  • 2 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 7 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 30 new cases in Lea County
  • 4 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 4 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 12 new cases in Luna County
  • 37 new cases in McKinley County
  • 16 new cases in Otero County
  • 2 new cases in Quay County
  • 23 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 13 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 43 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 66 new cases in San Juan County
  • 15 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 50 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 4 new cases in Socorro County
  • 11 new cases in Taos County
  • 2 new cases in Torrance County
  • 22 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was an 4.4% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.

The state reports that 612 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in a hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Sunday, there are 86,110 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


