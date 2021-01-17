New Mexico reports 22 new deaths, 751 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

173 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Catron County

39 new cases in Chaves County

8 new cases in Cibola County

8 new cases in Colfax County

18 new cases in Curry County

106 new cases in Doña Ana County

21 new cases in Eddy County

13 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

7 new cases in Hidalgo County

30 new cases in Lea County

4 new cases in Lincoln County

4 new cases in Los Alamos County

12 new cases in Luna County

37 new cases in McKinley County

16 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

23 new cases in Rio Arriba County

13 new cases in Roosevelt County

43 new cases in Sandoval County

66 new cases in San Juan County

15 new cases in San Miguel County

50 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Socorro County

11 new cases in Taos County

2 new cases in Torrance County

22 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was an 4.4% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.

The state reports that 612 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in a hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Sunday, there are 86,110 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.