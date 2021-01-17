New Mexico reports 22 new deaths, 751 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County.
- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County.
- A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Atria Vista del Rio facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 60s from Cibola County. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.
- A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 50s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 90s from Lea County. The individual was a resident of the Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs.
- A male in his 70s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 40s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of the Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bloomfield.
- A female in her 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,932.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 751 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Sunday, New Mexico has reported a total of 163,637 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 173 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 2 new cases in Catron County
- 39 new cases in Chaves County
- 8 new cases in Cibola County
- 8 new cases in Colfax County
- 18 new cases in Curry County
- 106 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 21 new cases in Eddy County
- 13 new cases in Grant County
- 2 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 7 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 30 new cases in Lea County
- 4 new cases in Lincoln County
- 4 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 12 new cases in Luna County
- 37 new cases in McKinley County
- 16 new cases in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Quay County
- 23 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 13 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 43 new cases in Sandoval County
- 66 new cases in San Juan County
- 15 new cases in San Miguel County
- 50 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 4 new cases in Socorro County
- 11 new cases in Taos County
- 2 new cases in Torrance County
- 22 new cases in Valencia County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was an 4.4% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.
The state reports that 612 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in a hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Sunday, there are 86,110 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.