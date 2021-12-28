New Mexico reports 22 new deaths, 799 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County.

A second female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 40s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Los Alamos County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from Torrance County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 60s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,796.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 799 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday New Mexico has reported a total of 346,461 cases.

The latest cases include:

308 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

27 new cases in Chaves County

4 new cases in Cibola County

5 new cases in Colfax County

24 new cases in Curry County

3 new cases in De Baca County

32 new cases in Doña Ana County

15 new cases in Eddy County

3 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Harding County

36 new cases in Lea County

5 new cases in Lincoln County

8 new cases in Luna County

10 new cases in McKinley County

3 new cases in Mora County

12 new cases in Otero County

4 new cases in Quay County

12 new cases in Rio Arriba County

16 new cases in Roosevelt County

89 new cases in Sandoval County

50 new cases in San Juan County

4 new cases in San Miguel County

37 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Sierra County

6 new cases in Socorro County

25 new cases in Taos County

7 new cases in Torrance County

3 new cases in Union County

36 new cases in Valencia County

8 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Tuesday, there are 462 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 301,609 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.