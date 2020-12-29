New Mexico reports 23 new deaths, 1,221 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Care Free Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Mission Arch Center in Roswell.
- A male in his 70s from Curry County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Curry County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis.
- A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County.
- A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Eddy county. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the White Sands Healthcare facility in Hobbs.
- A male in his 70s from Hidalgo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 90s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs.
- A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Sierra County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,403.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,221 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 139,875 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 353 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 39 new cases in Chaves County
- 12 new cases in Cibola County
- 27 new cases in Curry County
- 6 new cases in De Baca County
- 122 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 77 new cases in Eddy County
- 12 new cases in Grant County
- 2 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 60 new cases in Lea County
- 4 new cases in Lincoln County
- 2 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 7 new cases in Luna County
- 117 new cases in McKinley County
- 17 new cases in Otero County
- 30 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 12 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 72 new cases in Sandoval County
- 105 new cases in San Juan County
- 3 new cases in San Miguel County
- 67 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 5 new cases in Sierra County
- 4 new cases in Socorro County
- 4 new cases in Taos County
- 3 new cases in Torrance County
- 23 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 23 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
- 9 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reports that 806 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Tuesday, there are 63,232 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.