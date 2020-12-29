New Mexico reports 23 new deaths, 1,221 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

353 new cases in Bernalillo County

39 new cases in Chaves County

12 new cases in Cibola County

27 new cases in Curry County

6 new cases in De Baca County

122 new cases in Doña Ana County

77 new cases in Eddy County

12 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

60 new cases in Lea County

4 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

7 new cases in Luna County

117 new cases in McKinley County

17 new cases in Otero County

30 new cases in Rio Arriba County

12 new cases in Roosevelt County

72 new cases in Sandoval County

105 new cases in San Juan County

3 new cases in San Miguel County

67 new cases in Santa Fe County

5 new cases in Sierra County

4 new cases in Socorro County

4 new cases in Taos County

3 new cases in Torrance County

23 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

23 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

9 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 806 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Tuesday, there are 63,232 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.