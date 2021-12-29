New Mexico reports 23 new deaths, 1,371 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 30s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Lincoln County.

A male in his 60s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,829.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,371 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday New Mexico has reported a total of 347,831 cases.

The latest cases include:

407 new cases in Bernalillo County

3 new cases in Catron County

37 new cases in Chaves County

16 new cases in Cibola County

4 new cases in Colfax County

41 new cases in Curry County

3 new cases in De Baca County

205 new cases in Doña Ana County

41 new cases in Eddy County

73 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

9 new cases in Hidalgo County

80 new cases in Lea County

11 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

15 new cases in Luna County

41 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Mora County

25 new cases in Otero County

4 new cases in Quay County

17 new cases in Rio Arriba County

21 new cases in Roosevelt County

76 new cases in Sandoval County

62 new cases in San Juan County

17 new cases in San Miguel County

85 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Sierra County

10 new cases in Socorro County

7 new cases in Taos County

10 new cases in Torrance County

5 new cases in Union County

32 new cases in Valencia County

3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County

As of Wednesday, there are 471 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 302,325 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.