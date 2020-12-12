New Mexico reports 24 new deaths, 1,803 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque.
- A second female in her 90s from Bernalillo County.
- A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Catron County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was a resident of Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Santa Fe County.
- A male in his 80s from Torrance County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 1,913.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,803 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Saturday, New Mexico has reported a total of 118,358 cases.
The latest case include:
- 573 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 54 new cases in Chaves County
- 18 new cases in Cibola County
- 21 new cases in Colfax County
- 27 new cases in Curry County
- 98 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 30 new cases in Eddy County
- 7 new cases in Grant County
- 8 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 181 new cases in Lea County
- 13 new cases in Lincoln County
- 10 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 8 new cases in Luna County
- 96 new cases in McKinley County
- 4 new cases in Mora County
- 32 new cases in Otero County
- 4 new cases in Quay County
- 39 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 14 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 135 new cases in Sandoval County
- 179 new cases in San Juan County
- 20 new cases in San Miguel County
- 90 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 10 new cases in Sierra County
- 6 new cases in Socorro County
- 12 new cases in Taos County
- 7 new cases in Torrance County
- 77 new cases in Valencia County
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 23 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County
KOB 4 determined there was a 14.9% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Friday's report from the state.
The state reports that 907 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Saturday, there are 43,091 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.