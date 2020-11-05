New Mexico reports 23 new deaths, 862 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Cibola County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 40s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was a resident of Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces.
- A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Eddy County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation facility.
- A male in his 60s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was a resident of the Kingston Residence of Santa Fe facility.
- A female in her 100s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Kingston Residence of Santa facility.
- A male in his 90s from Santa Fe County. The individual was a resident of Mi Casa Bonita facility in Santa Fe.
- A male in his 70s in Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was an inmate with the New Mexico Corrections Department Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 1,082.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 862 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 51,110 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 202 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 53 new cases in Chaves County
- 28 new cases in Cibola County
- 45 new cases in Curry County
- 1 new case in De Baca County
- 137 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 42 new cases in Eddy County
- 3 new cases in Grant County
- 2 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 28 new cases in Lea County
- 2 new cases in Lincoln County
- 2 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 51 new cases in Luna County
- 26 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 7 new cases in Otero County
- 14 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 12 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 38 new cases in Sandoval County
- 26 new cases in San Juan County
- 5 new cases in San Miguel County
- 53 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 6 new cases in Sierra County
- 7 new cases in Socorro County
- 13 new cases in Taos County
- 2 new cases in Torrance County
- 31 new cases in Valencia County
- 3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
- 12 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County
- 9 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center
KOB 4 determined there was a 7.5% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Thursday's report from the state.
The state reports that 400 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Thursday, 79 percent of general beds at New Mexico hospitals are occupied, and 79 percent of ICU beds across New Mexico hospitals are occupied. This includes patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and other illnesses.
There are 22,459 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.