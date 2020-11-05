New Mexico reports 23 new deaths, 862 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

202 new cases in Bernalillo County

53 new cases in Chaves County

28 new cases in Cibola County

45 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

137 new cases in Doña Ana County

42 new cases in Eddy County

3 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

28 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

51 new cases in Luna County

26 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

7 new cases in Otero County

14 new cases in Rio Arriba County

12 new cases in Roosevelt County

38 new cases in Sandoval County

26 new cases in San Juan County

5 new cases in San Miguel County

53 new cases in Santa Fe County

6 new cases in Sierra County

7 new cases in Socorro County

13 new cases in Taos County

2 new cases in Torrance County

31 new cases in Valencia County

3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

12 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

9 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 7.5% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Thursday's report from the state.

The state reports that 400 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Thursday, 79 percent of general beds at New Mexico hospitals are occupied, and 79 percent of ICU beds across New Mexico hospitals are occupied. This includes patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and other illnesses.

There are 22,459 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.