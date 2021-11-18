New Mexico reports 23 new deaths, 1,790 additional COVID-19 cases

A female in her 50s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 50s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,238.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,790 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 300,101 cases.

The latest cases include:

469 new cases in Bernalillo County

61 new cases in Chaves County

11 new cases in Cibola County

8 new cases in Colfax County

31 new cases in Curry County

305 new cases in Doña Ana County

51 new cases in Eddy County

30 new cases in Grant County

5 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Harding County

2 new cases in Hidalgo County

11 new cases in Lea County

20 new cases in Lincoln County

19 new cases in Los Alamos County

19 new cases in Luna County

72 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Mora County

48 new cases in Otero County

13 new cases in Quay County

28 new cases in Rio Arriba County

12 new cases in Roosevelt County

96 new cases in Sandoval County

254 new cases in San Juan County

15 new cases in San Miguel County

65 new cases in Santa Fe County

13 new cases in Sierra County

36 new cases in Socorro County

10 new cases in Taos County

7 new cases in Torrance County

2 new cases in Union County

73 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Thursday, there are 599 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 256,190 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.