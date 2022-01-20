New Mexico reports 24 new deaths, 6,010 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and ad underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Torrance County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 60s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,229. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 431,887 cases.

The latest cases include:

1,549 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Catron County

218 new cases in Chaves County

58 new cases in Cibola County

24 new cases in Colfax County

68 new cases in Curry County

9 new cases in De Baca County

615 new cases in Doña Ana County

244 new cases in Eddy County

50 new cases in Grant County

17 new cases in Guadalupe County

12 new cases in Hidalgo County

172 new cases in Lea County

110 new cases in Lincoln County

128 new cases in Los Alamos County

74 new cases in Luna County

234 new cases in McKinley County

7 new cases in Mora County

113 new cases in Otero County

19 new cases in Quay County

144 new cases in Rio Arriba County

31 new cases in Roosevelt County

486 new cases in Sandoval County

353 new cases in San Juan County

100 new cases in San Miguel County

515 new cases in Santa Fe County

10 new cases in Sierra County

67 new cases in Socorro County

74 new cases in Taos County

17 new cases in Torrance County

8 new cases in Union County

419 new cases in Valencia County

56 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County

As of Thursday, there are 712 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 329,179 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.