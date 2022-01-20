New Mexico reports 24 new deaths, 6,010 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and ad underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Torrance County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 60s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,229. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 431,887 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 1,549 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 2 new cases in Catron County
- 218 new cases in Chaves County
- 58 new cases in Cibola County
- 24 new cases in Colfax County
- 68 new cases in Curry County
- 9 new cases in De Baca County
- 615 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 244 new cases in Eddy County
- 50 new cases in Grant County
- 17 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 12 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 172 new cases in Lea County
- 110 new cases in Lincoln County
- 128 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 74 new cases in Luna County
- 234 new cases in McKinley County
- 7 new cases in Mora County
- 113 new cases in Otero County
- 19 new cases in Quay County
- 144 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 31 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 486 new cases in Sandoval County
- 353 new cases in San Juan County
- 100 new cases in San Miguel County
- 515 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 10 new cases in Sierra County
- 67 new cases in Socorro County
- 74 new cases in Taos County
- 17 new cases in Torrance County
- 8 new cases in Union County
- 419 new cases in Valencia County
- 56 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
As of Thursday, there are 712 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
There are 329,179 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.