New Mexico reports 24 new deaths, 6,010 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

New Mexico reports 24 new deaths, 6,010 additional COVID-19 cases

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: January 20, 2022 05:33 PM
Created: January 20, 2022 02:46 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – On Thursday, the New Mexico Department of Health reported 24 additional COVID-19-related deaths and 6,010 new COVID-19 cases, a new single-day record.

The latest deaths include:

17 recent deaths:

  • A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Advanced Health Care facility in Albuquerque.
  • A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 30s from Colfax County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Curry County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  •  A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from McKinley County.
  • A female in her 50s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 70s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 50s from Roosevelt County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  •  A male in his 70s from San Miguel County. The individual was hospitalized.
  •  A female in her 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 50s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 70s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions.

Seven deaths > 30 days:

  • A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and ad underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Torrance County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A second female in her 60s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,229. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 431,887 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 1,549 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 2 new cases in Catron County
  • 218 new cases in Chaves County
  • 58 new cases in Cibola County
  • 24 new cases in Colfax County
  • 68 new cases in Curry County
  • 9 new cases in De Baca County
  • 615 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 244 new cases in Eddy County
  • 50 new cases in Grant County
  • 17 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 12 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 172 new cases in Lea County
  • 110 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 128 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 74 new cases in Luna County
  • 234 new cases in McKinley County
  • 7 new cases in Mora County
  • 113 new cases in Otero County
  • 19 new cases in Quay County
  • 144 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 31 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 486 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 353 new cases in San Juan County
  • 100 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 515 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 10 new cases in Sierra County
  • 67 new cases in Socorro County
  • 74 new cases in Taos County
  • 17 new cases in Torrance County
  • 8 new cases in Union County
  • 419 new cases in Valencia County
  • 56 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
  • 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
  •  1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County
  • 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility
  • 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Thursday, there are 712 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 329,179 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 24 new deaths, 6,010 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 24 new deaths, 6,010 additional COVID-19 cases
Homicide suspect arrested after early Monday standoff in Chimayo
Homicide suspect arrested after early Monday standoff in Chimayo
Nearly 1,000 substitute teachers needed in New Mexico
Nearly 1,000 substitute teachers needed in New Mexico
New Mexico National Guard members, state employees asked to stand in at schools, child care centers
New Mexico National Guard members, state employees asked to stand in at schools, child care centers
New details released in Wednesday morning Gallup hotel shooting
New details released in Wednesday morning Gallup hotel shooting