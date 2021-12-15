New Mexico reports 25 new deaths, 1,357 additional COVID-19 cases

A female in her 80s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Willow Manor Residential Care Center in Deming.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,516.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,357 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 334,324 cases.

The latest cases include:

376 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

81 new cases in Chaves County

24 new cases in Cibola County

7 new cases in Colfax County

64 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

174 new cases in Doña Ana County

51 new cases in Eddy County

28 new cases in Grant County

3 new cases in Guadalupe County

5 new cases in Hidalgo County

28 new cases in Lea County

38 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

22 new cases in Luna County

22 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

13 new cases in Otero County

11 new cases in Quay County

31 new cases in Rio Arriba County

32 new cases in Roosevelt County

96 new cases in Sandoval County

71 new cases in San Juan County

24 new cases in San Miguel County

57 new cases in Santa Fe County

7 new cases in Sierra County

16 new cases in Socorro County

3 new cases in Taos County

5 new cases in Torrance County

4 new cases in Union County

58 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Wednesday, there are 613 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 285,052 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.

New Mexico reported the first identified case of the Omicron variant Tuesday.