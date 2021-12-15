New Mexico reports 25 new deaths, 1,357 additional COVID-19 cases

Twenty-four recent deaths:
- A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Village at Northrise - Desert Willow facility in Las Cruces.
- A male in his 70s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Casa Real Facility in Santa Fe.
- A male in his 30s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 30s from Torrance County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 40s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
One death > 30 days:
- A female in her 80s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Willow Manor Residential Care Center in Deming.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,516.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,357 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 334,324 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 376 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Catron County
- 81 new cases in Chaves County
- 24 new cases in Cibola County
- 7 new cases in Colfax County
- 64 new cases in Curry County
- 1 new case in De Baca County
- 174 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 51 new cases in Eddy County
- 28 new cases in Grant County
- 3 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 5 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 28 new cases in Lea County
- 38 new cases in Lincoln County
- 2 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 22 new cases in Luna County
- 22 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 13 new cases in Otero County
- 11 new cases in Quay County
- 31 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 32 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 96 new cases in Sandoval County
- 71 new cases in San Juan County
- 24 new cases in San Miguel County
- 57 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 7 new cases in Sierra County
- 16 new cases in Socorro County
- 3 new cases in Taos County
- 5 new cases in Torrance County
- 4 new cases in Union County
- 58 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
As of Wednesday, there are 613 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
There are 285,052 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.
New Mexico reported the first identified case of the Omicron variant Tuesday.