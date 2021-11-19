New Mexico reports 25 new deaths, 1,844 additional COVID-19 cases

Twenty-three recent deaths:
- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A second female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County.
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County.
- A male in his 50s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Otero County. The individual was a resident of the Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo.
- A male in his 90s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 50s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
Two deaths > 30 days:
- A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 30s from Torrance County.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,263.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,844 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 301,937 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 488 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Catron County
- 58 new cases in Chaves County
- 14 new cases in Cibola County
- 8 new cases in Colfax County
- 46 new cases in Curry County
- 224 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 29 new cases in Eddy County
- 24 new cases in Grant County
- 3 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Harding County
- 19 new cases in Lea County
- 17 new cases in Lincoln County
- 2 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 17 new cases in Luna County
- 59 new cases in McKinley County
- 3 new cases in Mora County
- 56 new cases in Otero County
- 20 new cases in Quay County
- 36 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 66 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 124 new cases in Sandoval County
- 257 new cases in San Juan County
- 22 new cases in San Miguel County
- 104 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 11 new cases in Sierra County
- 22 new cases in Socorro County
- 25 new cases in Taos County
- 18 new cases in Torrance County
- 4 new cases in Union County
- 58 new cases in Valencia County
- 6 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
As of Friday, there are 548 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
There are 256,770 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.