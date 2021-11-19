New Mexico reports 25 new deaths, 1,844 additional COVID-19 cases

A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 30s from Torrance County.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,263.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,844 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 301,937 cases.

The latest cases include:

488 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

58 new cases in Chaves County

14 new cases in Cibola County

8 new cases in Colfax County

46 new cases in Curry County

224 new cases in Doña Ana County

29 new cases in Eddy County

24 new cases in Grant County

3 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Harding County

19 new cases in Lea County

17 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

17 new cases in Luna County

59 new cases in McKinley County

3 new cases in Mora County

56 new cases in Otero County

20 new cases in Quay County

36 new cases in Rio Arriba County

66 new cases in Roosevelt County

124 new cases in Sandoval County

257 new cases in San Juan County

22 new cases in San Miguel County

104 new cases in Santa Fe County

11 new cases in Sierra County

22 new cases in Socorro County

25 new cases in Taos County

18 new cases in Torrance County

4 new cases in Union County

58 new cases in Valencia County

6 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Friday, there are 548 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 256,770 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.