New Mexico reports 25 new deaths, 2,932 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 30s from Bernalillo County.
- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 50s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Torrance County. The individual had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,045.
As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 381,295 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 871 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 2 new cases in Catron County
- 143 new cases in Chaves County
- 70 new cases in Cibola County
- 7 new cases in Colfax County
- 64 new cases in Curry County
- 5 new cases in De Baca County
- 302 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 110 new cases in Eddy County
- 7 new cases in Grant County
- 2 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 140 new cases in Lea County
- 11 new cases in Lincoln County
- 33 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 27 new cases in Luna County
- 141 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 107 new cases in Otero County
- 19 new cases in Quay County
- 45 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 41 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 220 new cases in Sandoval County
- 209 new cases in San Juan County
- 42 new cases in San Miguel County
- 193 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 11 new cases in Sierra County
- 17 new cases in Socorro County
- 29 new cases in Taos County
- 10 new cases in Torrance County
- 2 new cases in Union County
- 45 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility
- 3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County
As of Tuesday, there are 584 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
There are 320,551 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.