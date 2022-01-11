New Mexico reports 25 new deaths, 2,932 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 30s from Bernalillo County.

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 50s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Torrance County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,045.

As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 381,295 cases.

The latest cases include:

871 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Catron County

143 new cases in Chaves County

70 new cases in Cibola County

7 new cases in Colfax County

64 new cases in Curry County

5 new cases in De Baca County

302 new cases in Doña Ana County

110 new cases in Eddy County

7 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

2 new cases in Hidalgo County

140 new cases in Lea County

11 new cases in Lincoln County

33 new cases in Los Alamos County

27 new cases in Luna County

141 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

107 new cases in Otero County

19 new cases in Quay County

45 new cases in Rio Arriba County

41 new cases in Roosevelt County

220 new cases in Sandoval County

209 new cases in San Juan County

42 new cases in San Miguel County

193 new cases in Santa Fe County

11 new cases in Sierra County

17 new cases in Socorro County

29 new cases in Taos County

10 new cases in Torrance County

2 new cases in Union County

45 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Tuesday, there are 584 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 320,551 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.