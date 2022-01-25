New Mexico reports 25 new deaths, 3,354 additional COVID-19 cases

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,317.

As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 455,947 cases.

The latest cases include:

864 new cases in Bernalillo County

5 new cases in Catron County

176 new cases in Chaves County

113 new cases in Cibola County

7 new cases in Colfax County

89 new cases in Curry County

6 new cases in De Baca County

429 new cases in Doña Ana County

112 new cases in Eddy County

30 new cases in Grant County

14 new cases in Guadalupe County

2 new cases in Hidalgo County

110 new cases in Lea County

16 new cases in Lincoln County

9 new cases in Los Alamos County

24 new cases in Luna County

172 new cases in McKinley County

5 new cases in Mora County

70 new cases in Otero County

15 new cases in Quay County

46 new cases in Rio Arriba County

54 new cases in Roosevelt County

283 new cases in Sandoval County

194 new cases in San Juan County

40 new cases in San Miguel County

191 new cases in Santa Fe County

24 new cases in Sierra County

33 new cases in Socorro County

26 new cases in Taos County

15 new cases in Torrance County

6 new cases in Union County

153 new cases in Valencia County

15 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

5 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Tuesday, there are 678 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 333,715 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.