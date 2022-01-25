New Mexico reports 25 new deaths, 3,354 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,317.
As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 455,947 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 864 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 5 new cases in Catron County
- 176 new cases in Chaves County
- 113 new cases in Cibola County
- 7 new cases in Colfax County
- 89 new cases in Curry County
- 6 new cases in De Baca County
- 429 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 112 new cases in Eddy County
- 30 new cases in Grant County
- 14 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 110 new cases in Lea County
- 16 new cases in Lincoln County
- 9 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 24 new cases in Luna County
- 172 new cases in McKinley County
- 5 new cases in Mora County
- 70 new cases in Otero County
- 15 new cases in Quay County
- 46 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 54 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 283 new cases in Sandoval County
- 194 new cases in San Juan County
- 40 new cases in San Miguel County
- 191 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 24 new cases in Sierra County
- 33 new cases in Socorro County
- 26 new cases in Taos County
- 15 new cases in Torrance County
- 6 new cases in Union County
- 153 new cases in Valencia County
- 15 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
- 5 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
As of Tuesday, there are 678 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
There are 333,715 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.