New Mexico reports 26 new deaths, 2,209 additional COVID-19 cases

A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Luna County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Quay County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 40s from Sierra County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,855.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 2,206 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 350,043 cases.

The latest cases include:

791 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

156 new cases in Chaves County

17 new cases in Cibola County

17 new cases in Colfax County

31 new cases in Curry County

2 new cases in De Baca County

259 new cases in Doña Ana County

50 new cases in Eddy County

64 new cases in Grant County

4 new cases in Guadalupe County

9 new cases in Hidalgo County

77 new cases in Lea County

12 new cases in Lincoln County

20 new cases in Los Alamos County

16 new cases in Luna County

43 new cases in McKinley County

3 new cases in Mora County

22 new cases in Otero County

3 new cases in Quay County

40 new cases in Rio Arriba County

3 new cases in Roosevelt County

135 new cases in Sandoval County

63 new cases in San Juan County

32 new cases in San Miguel County

184 new cases in Santa Fe County

11 new cases in Sierra County

27 new cases in Socorro County

22 new cases in Taos County

10 new cases in Torrance County

4 new cases in Union County

80 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Thursday, there are 514 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 303,418 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.