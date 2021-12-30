New Mexico reports 26 new deaths, 2,209 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4

New Mexico reports 26 new deaths, 2,209 additional COVID-19 cases

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: December 30, 2021 03:13 PM
Created: December 30, 2021 02:55 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health reported 26 additional COVID-19-related deaths Thursday.

The latest deaths include:

Sixteen recent deaths:

  • A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A second male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County.
  • A male in his 70s from Quay County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from San Juan County.
  • A second female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A second male in his 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized.

Ten deaths > 30 days:

  • A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 40s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 90s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Luna County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Quay County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 40s from Sierra County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,855.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 2,206 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 350,043 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 791 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Catron County
  • 156 new cases in Chaves County
  • 17 new cases in Cibola County
  • 17 new cases in Colfax County
  • 31 new cases in Curry County
  • 2 new cases in De Baca County
  • 259 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 50 new cases in Eddy County
  • 64 new cases in Grant County
  • 4 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 9 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 77 new cases in Lea County
  • 12 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 20 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 16 new cases in Luna County
  • 43 new cases in McKinley County
  • 3 new cases in Mora County
  • 22 new cases in Otero County
  • 3 new cases in Quay County
  • 40 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 135 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 63 new cases in San Juan County
  • 32 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 184 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 11 new cases in Sierra County
  • 27 new cases in Socorro County
  • 22 new cases in Taos County
  • 10 new cases in Torrance County
  • 4 new cases in Union County
  • 80 new cases in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Thursday, there are 514 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 303,418 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.


