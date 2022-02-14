New Mexico reports 26 new deaths, 3,245 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period | KOB 4
WATCH > Winter Olympics: Watch live coverage of snowboarding and more
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

New Mexico reports 26 new deaths, 3,245 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: February 14, 2022 05:43 PM
Created: February 14, 2022 04:37 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health reported 26 additional COVID-19-related deaths in a report that combines the data from Saturday through Monday.

The latest deaths include:

19 recent deaths:

  • A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Senior Care LLC-Kriss House Assisted Living in Albuquerque.
  • A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County.
  • A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa Sandia facility in Albuquerque.
  • A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 70s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Chaves County.
  • A second male in his 80s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 50s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Otero County.
  • A male in his 80s from Otero County. The individual was a resident of the Haven Care Dogwood House facility in Rio Rancho.
  • A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 90s from San Juan County.
  • A female in her 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 60s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

Seven deaths > 30 days:

  • A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 40s from Cibola County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from Colfax County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,684.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 3,245 additional COVID-19 cases over the three-day period. New Mexico has reported a total of 503,623 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 1,103 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 2 new cases in Catron County
  • 75 new cases in Chaves County
  • 68 new cases in Cibola County
  • 13 new cases in Colfax County
  • 55 new cases in Curry County
  • 8 new cases in De Baca County
  • 269 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 37 new cases in Eddy County
  • 36 new cases in Grant County
  • 11 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 4 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 33 new cases in Lea County
  • 15 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 42 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 46 new cases in Luna County
  • 127 new cases in McKinley County
  • 4 new cases in Mora County
  • 79 new cases in Otero County
  • 10 new cases in Quay County
  • 46 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 8 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 280 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 338 new cases in San Juan County
  • 30 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 154 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 16 new cases in Sierra County
  • 14 new cases in Socorro County
  • 14 new cases in Taos County
  • 43 new cases in Torrance County
  • 4 new cases in Union County
  • 153 new cases in Valencia County
  • 13 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
  • 15 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility
  • 14 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility
  • 25 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
  • 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County
  • 13 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County
  • 12 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County
  • 13 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 403 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Monday, there are 396,313 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 26 new deaths, 3,245 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period
New Mexico reports 26 new deaths, 3,245 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period
New Mexico legislator arrested for DWI
New Mexico legislator arrested for DWI
APD: Suspect charged, ID'd following multiple stabbings
APD: Suspect charged, ID'd following multiple stabbings
Stabbing spree: Victim recounts moments before getting stabbed on Central
Stabbing spree: Victim recounts moments before getting stabbed on Central
Love and baseball: A couple's chance meeting at an Isotopes game
Love and baseball: A couple's chance meeting at an Isotopes game