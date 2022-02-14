New Mexico reports 26 new deaths, 3,245 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from Cibola County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Colfax County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,684.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 3,245 additional COVID-19 cases over the three-day period. New Mexico has reported a total of 503,623 cases.

The latest cases include:

1,103 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Catron County

75 new cases in Chaves County

68 new cases in Cibola County

13 new cases in Colfax County

55 new cases in Curry County

8 new cases in De Baca County

269 new cases in Doña Ana County

37 new cases in Eddy County

36 new cases in Grant County

11 new cases in Guadalupe County

4 new cases in Hidalgo County

33 new cases in Lea County

15 new cases in Lincoln County

42 new cases in Los Alamos County

46 new cases in Luna County

127 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Mora County

79 new cases in Otero County

10 new cases in Quay County

46 new cases in Rio Arriba County

8 new cases in Roosevelt County

280 new cases in Sandoval County

338 new cases in San Juan County

30 new cases in San Miguel County

154 new cases in Santa Fe County

16 new cases in Sierra County

14 new cases in Socorro County

14 new cases in Taos County

43 new cases in Torrance County

4 new cases in Union County

153 new cases in Valencia County

13 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

15 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility

14 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

25 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County

13 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

12 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

13 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County

The state reports that 403 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Monday, there are 396,313 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.