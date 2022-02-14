New Mexico reports 26 new deaths, 3,245 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period

- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 40s from Cibola County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Colfax County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,684.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 3,245 additional COVID-19 cases over the three-day period. New Mexico has reported a total of 503,623 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 1,103 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 2 new cases in Catron County
- 75 new cases in Chaves County
- 68 new cases in Cibola County
- 13 new cases in Colfax County
- 55 new cases in Curry County
- 8 new cases in De Baca County
- 269 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 37 new cases in Eddy County
- 36 new cases in Grant County
- 11 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 4 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 33 new cases in Lea County
- 15 new cases in Lincoln County
- 42 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 46 new cases in Luna County
- 127 new cases in McKinley County
- 4 new cases in Mora County
- 79 new cases in Otero County
- 10 new cases in Quay County
- 46 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 8 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 280 new cases in Sandoval County
- 338 new cases in San Juan County
- 30 new cases in San Miguel County
- 154 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 16 new cases in Sierra County
- 14 new cases in Socorro County
- 14 new cases in Taos County
- 43 new cases in Torrance County
- 4 new cases in Union County
- 153 new cases in Valencia County
- 13 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
- 15 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility
- 14 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility
- 25 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County
- 13 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County
- 12 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County
- 13 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reports that 403 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Monday, there are 396,313 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.