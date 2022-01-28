New Mexico reports 26 new deaths, 5,291 additional COVID-19 cases

A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A second female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Mission Arch Center in Roswell.

A male in his 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from San Juan County.

A female in her 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,417.

As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 470,513 cases.

The latest cases include:

1,305 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

205 new cases in Chaves County

107 new cases in Cibola County

9 new cases in Colfax County

126 new cases in Curry County

2 new cases in De Baca County

675 new cases in Doña Ana County

165 new cases in Eddy County

91 new cases in Grant County

15 new cases in Guadalupe County

12 new cases in Hidalgo County

87 new cases in Lea County

58 new cases in Lincoln County

95 new cases in Los Alamos County

68 new cases in Luna County

227 new cases in McKinley County

11 new cases in Mora County

183 new cases in Otero County

7 new cases in Quay County

147 new cases in Rio Arriba County

68 new cases in Roosevelt County

306 new cases in Sandoval County

322 new cases in San Juan County

74 new cases in San Miguel County

327 new cases in Santa Fe County

14 new cases in Sierra County

87 new cases in Socorro County

192 new cases in Taos County

31 new cases in Torrance County

5 new cases in Union County

245 new cases in Valencia County

5 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

10 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

7 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County

As of Friday, there are 673 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 336,396 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.