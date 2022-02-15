New Mexico reports 27 new deaths, 710 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 27 new deaths, 710 additional COVID-19 cases

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: February 15, 2022 04:54 PM
Created: February 15, 2022 02:50 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – On Tuesday, the New Mexico Department of Health reported 27 additional COVID-19-related deaths and 710 new COVID-19 cases.

The latest deaths include:

19 recent deaths:

  • A female in her 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County.
  • A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Genesis Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho.
  • A female in her 80s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the BeeHive Homes of Rio Rancho II.
  • A female in her 70s from Socorro County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Taos County. The individual had underlying conditions.

Eight deaths > 30 days:

  • A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Quay County.
  • A female in her 80s from Quay County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 30s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Socorro.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,711.

As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 504,287 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 252 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 32 new cases in Chaves County
  • 5 new cases in Cibola County
  • 4 new cases in Colfax County
  • 11 new cases in Curry County
  • 2 new cases in De Baca County
  • 33 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 11 new cases in Eddy County
  • 20 new cases in Grant County
  • 4 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 1 new case in Hidalgo County
  • 10 new cases in Lea County
  • 2 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 8 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 4 new cases in Luna County
  • 30 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Mora County
  • 6 new cases in Otero County
  • 1 new case in Quay County
  • 14 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 13 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 82 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 35 new cases in San Juan County
  • 13 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 37 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 8 new cases in Sierra County
  • 1 new case in Socorro County
  • 13 new cases in Taos County
  • 2 new cases in Torrance County
  • 4 new cases in Union County
  • 37 new cases in Valencia County
  • 2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility
  • 3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
  • 4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility
  • 4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Tuesday, there are 460 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 401,488 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.


