New Mexico reports 27 new deaths, 710 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Quay County.

A female in her 80s from Quay County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Socorro.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,711.

As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 504,287 cases.

The latest cases include:

252 new cases in Bernalillo County

32 new cases in Chaves County

5 new cases in Cibola County

4 new cases in Colfax County

11 new cases in Curry County

2 new cases in De Baca County

33 new cases in Doña Ana County

11 new cases in Eddy County

20 new cases in Grant County

4 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

10 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

8 new cases in Los Alamos County

4 new cases in Luna County

30 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

6 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

14 new cases in Rio Arriba County

13 new cases in Roosevelt County

82 new cases in Sandoval County

35 new cases in San Juan County

13 new cases in San Miguel County

37 new cases in Santa Fe County

8 new cases in Sierra County

1 new case in Socorro County

13 new cases in Taos County

2 new cases in Torrance County

4 new cases in Union County

37 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility

3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Tuesday, there are 460 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 401,488 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.