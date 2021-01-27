New Mexico reports 27 new deaths, 755 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

157 new cases in Bernalillo County

47 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

6 new cases in Colfax County

8 new cases in Curry County

123 new cases in Doña Ana County

50 new cases in Eddy County

5 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

2 new cases in Hidalgo County

31 new cases in Lea County

18 new cases in Lincoln County

8 new cases in Los Alamos County

30 new cases in Luna County

31 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

14 new cases in Otero County

27 new cases in Rio Arriba County

2 new cases in Roosevelt County

36 new cases in Sandoval County

45 new cases in San Juan County

14 new cases in San Miguel County

60 new cases in Santa Fe County

5 new cases in Socorro County

2 new cases in Taos County

2 new cases in Torrance County

22 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

6 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County

KOB 4 determined there was an 8.5% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 586 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, there are 95,848 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.