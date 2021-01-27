New Mexico reports 27 new deaths, 755 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 40s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Curry County. The individual was a resident of the Wheatfields Senior Living Community facility in Clovis.
- A male in his 80s from Curry County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Wheatfields Senior Living Community facility in Clovis.
- A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A third male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Grant County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Grant County.
- A female in her 80s from Grant County. The individual was a resident of the Silver City Care Center in Silver City.
- A male in his 30s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 40s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Lea County. The individual was a resident of the White Sands Healthcare facility in Hobbs.
- A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Otero County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Roosevelt County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living facility in Rio Rancho.
- A male in his 20s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,198.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 755 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 171,047 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 157 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 47 new cases in Chaves County
- 1 new case in Cibola County
- 6 new cases in Colfax County
- 8 new cases in Curry County
- 123 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 50 new cases in Eddy County
- 5 new cases in Grant County
- 1 new case in Guadalupe County
- 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 31 new cases in Lea County
- 18 new cases in Lincoln County
- 8 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 30 new cases in Luna County
- 31 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 14 new cases in Otero County
- 27 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 2 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 36 new cases in Sandoval County
- 45 new cases in San Juan County
- 14 new cases in San Miguel County
- 60 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 5 new cases in Socorro County
- 2 new cases in Taos County
- 2 new cases in Torrance County
- 22 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
- 6 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County
KOB 4 determined there was an 8.5% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.
The state reports that 586 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, there are 95,848 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.