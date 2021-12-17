New Mexico reports 28 new deaths, 1,180 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 70s from Catron County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,577.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,180 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 336,790 cases.

The latest cases include:

331 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

65 new cases in Chaves County

32 new cases in Cibola County

14 new cases in Colfax County

39 new cases in Curry County

4 new cases in De Baca County

140 new cases in Doña Ana County

42 new cases in Eddy County

24 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

2 new cases in Hidalgo County

26 new cases in Lea County

9 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

7 new cases in Luna County

17 new cases in McKinley County

3 new cases in Mora County

34 new cases in Otero County

10 new cases in Quay County

25 new cases in Rio Arriba County

17 new cases in Roosevelt County

59 new cases in Sandoval County

57 new cases in San Juan County

17 new cases in San Miguel County

101 new cases in Santa Fe County

5 new cases in Sierra County

22 new cases in Socorro County

16 new cases in Taos County

6 new cases in Torrance County

5 new cases in Union County

43 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Friday, there are 617 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 287,522 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.

New Mexico reported the first identified case of the Omicron variant Tuesday.