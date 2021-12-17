New Mexico reports 28 new deaths, 1,180 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

New Mexico reports 28 new deaths, 1,180 additional COVID-19 cases

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: December 17, 2021 05:50 PM
Created: December 17, 2021 03:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health reported 28 additional COVID-19-related deaths Friday.

The latest deaths include:

27 recent deaths:

  • A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A second male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
  • A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 50s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A second female in her 80s from Sandoval County.
  • A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 30s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of the Life Care Center in Farmington.
  • A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 40s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A second male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Sierra County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 70s from Torrance County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 80s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions.

One death > 30 days:

  • A male in his 70s from Catron County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,577.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,180 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 336,790 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 331 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Catron County
  • 65 new cases in Chaves County
  • 32 new cases in Cibola County
  • 14 new cases in Colfax County
  • 39 new cases in Curry County
  • 4 new cases in De Baca County
  • 140 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 42 new cases in Eddy County
  • 24 new cases in Grant County
  • 2 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 26 new cases in Lea County
  • 9 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 2 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 7 new cases in Luna County
  • 17 new cases in McKinley County
  • 3 new cases in Mora County
  • 34 new cases in Otero County
  • 10 new cases in Quay County
  • 25 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 17 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 59 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 57 new cases in San Juan County
  • 17 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 101 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 5 new cases in Sierra County
  • 22 new cases in Socorro County
  • 16 new cases in Taos County
  •  6 new cases in Torrance County
  • 5 new cases in Union County
  • 43 new cases in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
  • 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Friday, there are 617 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 287,522 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.

New Mexico reported the first identified case of the Omicron variant Tuesday.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Vic's Daily Cafe waitress surprised with $2,100 tip
Vic's Daily Cafe waitress surprised with $2,100 tip
New Mexico reports 28 new deaths, 1,180 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 28 new deaths, 1,180 additional COVID-19 cases
I-40 at Coors reopens after police situation
I-40 at Coors reopens after police situation
New Mexico governor approves 3-district congressional map
New Mexico governor approves 3-district congressional map
Mother, daughter connect the dots to an unexpected reunion
Mother, daughter connect the dots to an unexpected reunion