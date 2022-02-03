New Mexico reports 28 new deaths, 3,157 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County.
- A male in his 60s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Torrance County. The individual had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,516.
As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 487,604 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 727 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 2 new cases in Catron County
- 111 new cases in Chaves County
- 41 new cases in Cibola County
- 4 new cases in Colfax County
- 87 new cases in Curry County
- 3 new cases in De Baca County
- 436 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 124 new cases in Eddy County
- 49 new cases in Grant County
- 3 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 9 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 38 new cases in Lea County
- 42 new cases in Lincoln County
- 32 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 63 new cases in Luna County
- 160 new cases in McKinley County
- 4 new cases in Mora County
- 83 new cases in Otero County
- 11 new cases in Quay County
- 62 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 21 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 220 new cases in Sandoval County
- 385 new cases in San Juan County
- 39 new cases in San Miguel County
- 148 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 11 new cases in Sierra County
- 25 new cases in Socorro County
- 18 new cases in Taos County
- 13 new cases in Torrance County
- 3 new cases in Union County
- 79 new cases in Valencia County
- 2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
- 11 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility
- 88 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center
As of Thursday, there are 696 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
There are 347,535 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.