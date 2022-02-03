New Mexico reports 28 new deaths, 3,157 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County.

A male in his 60s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Torrance County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,516.

As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 487,604 cases.

The latest cases include:

727 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Catron County

111 new cases in Chaves County

41 new cases in Cibola County

4 new cases in Colfax County

87 new cases in Curry County

3 new cases in De Baca County

436 new cases in Doña Ana County

124 new cases in Eddy County

49 new cases in Grant County

3 new cases in Guadalupe County

9 new cases in Hidalgo County

38 new cases in Lea County

42 new cases in Lincoln County

32 new cases in Los Alamos County

63 new cases in Luna County

160 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Mora County

83 new cases in Otero County

11 new cases in Quay County

62 new cases in Rio Arriba County

21 new cases in Roosevelt County

220 new cases in Sandoval County

385 new cases in San Juan County

39 new cases in San Miguel County

148 new cases in Santa Fe County

11 new cases in Sierra County

25 new cases in Socorro County

18 new cases in Taos County

13 new cases in Torrance County

3 new cases in Union County

79 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

11 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

88 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center

As of Thursday, there are 696 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 347,535 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.