New Mexico reports 28 new deaths, 5,735 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: January 19, 2022 04:04 PM
Created: January 19, 2022 03:13 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – On Wednesday, the New Mexico Department of Health reported 28 additional COVID-19-related deaths.

The latest deaths include:

17 recent deaths:

  • A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 40s from Colfax County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 30s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Las Cruces.
  • A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A second male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was a resident of the Blue Horizon Assisted Living Facility.
  • A male in his 70s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 30s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 50s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 30s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from San Miguel County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from Sierra County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

11 deaths > 30 days:

  • A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A second female in her 80s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 40s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Lincoln County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,205. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 425,920 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 1,658 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 2 new cases in Catron County
  • 285 new cases in Chaves County
  • 108 new cases in Cibola County
  • 17 new cases in Colfax County
  • 129 new cases in Curry County
  • 11 new cases in De Baca County
  • 840 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 127 new cases in Eddy County
  • 129 new cases in Grant County
  • 13 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 1 new case in Harding County
  • 22 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 216 new cases in Lea County
  • 46 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 32 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 40 new cases in Luna County
  • 266 new cases in McKinley County
  • 4 new cases in Mora County
  • 185 new cases in Otero County
  • 23 new cases in Quay County
  • 143 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 37 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 367 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 280 new cases in San Juan County
  • 50 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 221 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 24 new cases in Sierra County
  • 31 new cases in Socorro County
  • 116 new cases in Taos County
  • 22 new cases in Torrance County
  • 5 new cases in Union County
  • 256 new cases in Valencia County
  • 4 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility
  • 10 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
  • 4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
  • 11 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Wednesday, there are 626 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 328,438 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

