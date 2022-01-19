New Mexico reports 28 new deaths, 5,735 additional COVID-19 cases

A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.

A second female in her 80s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Lincoln County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,205. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 425,920 cases.

The latest cases include:

1,658 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Catron County

285 new cases in Chaves County

108 new cases in Cibola County

17 new cases in Colfax County

129 new cases in Curry County

11 new cases in De Baca County

840 new cases in Doña Ana County

127 new cases in Eddy County

129 new cases in Grant County

13 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Harding County

22 new cases in Hidalgo County

216 new cases in Lea County

46 new cases in Lincoln County

32 new cases in Los Alamos County

40 new cases in Luna County

266 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Mora County

185 new cases in Otero County

23 new cases in Quay County

143 new cases in Rio Arriba County

37 new cases in Roosevelt County

367 new cases in Sandoval County

280 new cases in San Juan County

50 new cases in San Miguel County

221 new cases in Santa Fe County

24 new cases in Sierra County

31 new cases in Socorro County

116 new cases in Taos County

22 new cases in Torrance County

5 new cases in Union County

256 new cases in Valencia County

4 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility

10 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

11 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County

As of Wednesday, there are 626 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 328,438 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.