New Mexico reports 28 new deaths, 6,919 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 30s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 70s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,073.

The NMDOH reported 6,919 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. Officials said a technical issue artificially lowered Tuesday's daily case count – approximately 1,000 cases were received after the tech disruption. In addition to that, 2,540 new COVID-19 cases were reported by one laboratory, and that included cases that were recently tested over the past 12 days. Those new cases were all included in Wednesday's report.

As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 388,215 cases.

The latest cases include:

2,005 new cases in Bernalillo County

7 new cases in Catron County

844 new cases in Chaves County

78 new cases in Cibola County

44 new cases in Colfax County

131 new cases in Curry County

12 new cases in De Baca County

1012 new cases in Doña Ana County

90 new cases in Eddy County

67 new cases in Grant County

19 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Harding County

12 new cases in Hidalgo County

265 new cases in Lea County

53 new cases in Lincoln County

41 new cases in Los Alamos County

36 new cases in Luna County

255 new cases in McKinley County

10 new cases in Mora County

101 new cases in Otero County

30 new cases in Quay County

126 new cases in Rio Arriba County

49 new cases in Roosevelt County

427 new cases in Sandoval County

374 new cases in San Juan County

78 new cases in San Miguel County

488 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Sierra County

25 new cases in Socorro County

42 new cases in Taos County

46 new cases in Torrance County

15 new cases in Union County

125 new cases in Valencia County

4 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Wednesday, there are 569 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 321,089 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.