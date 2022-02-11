New Mexico reports 29 new deaths, 1,127 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 29 new deaths, 1,127 additional COVID-19 cases

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: February 11, 2022 05:42 PM
Created: February 11, 2022 02:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – On Friday, the New Mexico Department of Health reported 29 additional COVID-19-related deaths and 1,127 new COVID-19 cases.

The latest deaths include:

22 recent deaths:

  • A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 60s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 30s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County.
  • A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County.
  • A male in his 70s from Eddy County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Grant County.
  • A female in her 70s from Los Alamos County.
  • A female in her 60s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 90s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 80s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was a resident of the Sombrillo Nursing Home in Los Alamos.
  • A male in his 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from San Miguel County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions.

Seven deaths > 30 days:

  • A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A second male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 40s from Curry County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 20s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,658.

As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 500,516 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 354 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 7 new cases in Chaves County
  • 32 new cases in Cibola County
  • 5 new cases in Colfax County
  • 8 new cases in Curry County
  • 1 new case in De Baca County
  • 78 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 17 new cases in Eddy County
  • 20 new cases in Grant County
  • 8 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 11 new cases in Lea County
  • 6 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 13 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 16 new cases in Luna County
  • 91 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Mora County
  • 27 new cases in Otero County
  • 2 new cases in Quay County
  • 19 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 20 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 109 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 95 new cases in San Juan County
  • 12 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 80 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 3 new cases in Sierra County
  • 6 new cases in Socorro County
  • 17 new cases in Taos County
  • 5 new cases in Torrance County
  • 1 new case in Union County
  • 46 new cases in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
  • 4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility
  • 8 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Friday, there are 498 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 376,960 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.


