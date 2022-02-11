New Mexico reports 29 new deaths, 1,127 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from Curry County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 20s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,658.

As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 500,516 cases.

The latest cases include:

354 new cases in Bernalillo County

7 new cases in Chaves County

32 new cases in Cibola County

5 new cases in Colfax County

8 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

78 new cases in Doña Ana County

17 new cases in Eddy County

20 new cases in Grant County

8 new cases in Guadalupe County

2 new cases in Hidalgo County

11 new cases in Lea County

6 new cases in Lincoln County

13 new cases in Los Alamos County

16 new cases in Luna County

91 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

27 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

19 new cases in Rio Arriba County

20 new cases in Roosevelt County

109 new cases in Sandoval County

95 new cases in San Juan County

12 new cases in San Miguel County

80 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Sierra County

6 new cases in Socorro County

17 new cases in Taos County

5 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

46 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

8 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Friday, there are 498 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 376,960 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.