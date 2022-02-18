New Mexico reports 29 new deaths, 977 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 40s from Torrance County.
- A male in his 50s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,775.
The latest cases include:
- 285 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 14 new cases in Chaves County
- 20 new cases in Cibola County
- 6 new cases in Colfax County
- 26 new cases in Curry County
- 176 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 25 new cases in Eddy County
- 26 new cases in Grant County
- 5 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 9 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 14 new cases in Lea County
- 10 new cases in Lincoln County
- 2 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 23 new cases in Luna County
- 30 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 13 new cases in Otero County
- 3 new cases in Quay County
- 21 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 6 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 58 new cases in Sandoval County
- 57 new cases in San Juan County
- 21 new cases in San Miguel County
- 52 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 4 new cases in Sierra County
- 7 new cases in Socorro County
- 18 new cases in Taos County
- 7 new cases in Torrance County
- 37 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
As of Friday, there are 402 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
There are 414,621 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.