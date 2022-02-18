New Mexico reports 29 new deaths, 977 additional COVID-19 cases

A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from Torrance County.

A male in his 50s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,775.

The latest cases include:

285 new cases in Bernalillo County

14 new cases in Chaves County

20 new cases in Cibola County

6 new cases in Colfax County

26 new cases in Curry County

176 new cases in Doña Ana County

25 new cases in Eddy County

26 new cases in Grant County

5 new cases in Guadalupe County

9 new cases in Hidalgo County

14 new cases in Lea County

10 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

23 new cases in Luna County

30 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

13 new cases in Otero County

3 new cases in Quay County

21 new cases in Rio Arriba County

6 new cases in Roosevelt County

58 new cases in Sandoval County

57 new cases in San Juan County

21 new cases in San Miguel County

52 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Sierra County

7 new cases in Socorro County

18 new cases in Taos County

7 new cases in Torrance County

37 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Friday, there are 402 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 414,621 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.