New Mexico reports 3 deaths due to methanol poisoning from hand sanitizer

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: June 26, 2020 01:11 PM
Created: June 26, 2020 12:11 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – State health officials have announced that three New Mexicans have died from methanol poisoning. In addition to the deaths, one person is now permanently blind and three others are in critical condition.
"All seven people are believed to have drunk hand sanitizer containing methanol," a release from the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) stated.
Methanol is a toxic form of alcohol that can cause kidney damage, blindness and death. Officials say it is most dangerous when ingested.
“If you think you may have used or consumed hand sanitizer containing methanol, please seek medical care,” NMDOH Cabinet Secretary Kathy Kunkel said. “An antidote to methanol poisoning is available, but the earlier someone gets treated for methanol poisoning the better the chance of recovery.”
The health department says the use of hand sanitizers containing methanol for any purpose may result in poisoning.
To get treatment for methanol poisoning, contact the New Mexico Poison Control Center at 1-800-222-1222.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company