New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 100 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 100 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: September 12, 2020 04:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported three additional COVID-19-related deaths on Saturday.

The latest deaths includes: 

  • A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Camino Healthcare in Albuquerque.
  • A male in his 70s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 821.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 100 new additional COVID-19 cases. As of Saturday, New Mexico reported a total of 26,661 cases.

The latest cases include: 

  • 14 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 11 new cases in Chaves County
  • 2 new cases in Cibola County
  • 2 new cases in Curry County
  • 1 new case in De Baca County
  • 19 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 6 new cases in Eddy County
  • 8 new cases in Lea County
  • 1 new case in Lincoln County
  • 4 new cases in Luna County
  • 5 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Mora County
  • 7 new cases in Otero County
  • 2 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 4 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 4 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 3 new cases in San Juan County
  • 5 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 1.9% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.

The state reports that 67 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Saturday, there are 14,396 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


