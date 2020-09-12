New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 100 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

14 new cases in Bernalillo County

11 new cases in Chaves County

2 new cases in Cibola County

2 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

19 new cases in Doña Ana County

6 new cases in Eddy County

8 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Lincoln County

4 new cases in Luna County

5 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

7 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

4 new cases in Roosevelt County

4 new cases in Sandoval County

3 new cases in San Juan County

5 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Valencia County

KOB 4 determined there was a 1.9% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.

The state reports that 67 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Saturday, there are 14,396 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.