New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 110 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: September 22, 2020 03:19 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported three additional COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday.

  • A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 90s from Eddy County.
  • A male in his 90s from Santa Fe County. The individual was a resident of the Las Palomas Center facility in Albuquerque.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 854.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 110 new additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 27,790 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 21 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 4 new cases in Chaves County
  • 3 new cases in Cibola County
  • 1 new case in Curry County
  • 18 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 14 new cases in Eddy County
  • 2 new cases in Grant County
  • 8 new cases in Lea County
  • 1 new case in Luna County
  • 6 new cases in McKinley County
  • 2 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 2 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 9 new cases in San Juan County
  • 9 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 3 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Sierra County
  • 2 new cases in Socorro County
  • 1 new case in Torrance County
  • 3 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 1.9% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Monday's report from the state.

The state reports that 69 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Tuesday, 15,586 COVID-19 cases have been designated as recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


