New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 110 additional COVID-19 cases

21 new cases in Bernalillo County

4 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Curry County

18 new cases in Doña Ana County

14 new cases in Eddy County

2 new cases in Grant County

8 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Luna County

6 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Roosevelt County

2 new cases in Sandoval County

9 new cases in San Juan County

9 new cases in San Miguel County

3 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

2 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Torrance County

3 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 1.9% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Monday's report from the state.

The state reports that 69 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Tuesday, 15,586 COVID-19 cases have been designated as recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.