New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 113 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 113 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 16, 2020 04:26 PM
Created: August 16, 2020 04:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported three additional COVID-19-related deaths on Sunday.

The latest deaths include: 

  • A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 20s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 714.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 113 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Sunday, New Mexico reported a total of 23,408 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 22 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 11 new cases in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Cibola County
  • 3 new cases in Curry County
  • 12 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 9 new cases in Eddy County
  • 1 new case in Harding County
  • 19 new cases in Lea County
  • 4 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 2 new cases in McKinley County
  • 2 new cases in Otero County
  • 4 new cases in Quay County
  • 9 new cases in San Juan County
  • 10 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 4 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.1% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.

The state reports that 109 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Sunday, there are 10,481 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


New Mexico deputy sheriff accused of criminal solicitation
Community holds vigil for beloved bartender
New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 146 additional COVID-19 cases
Blog: Protesters flood the streets to speak out against police brutality
APD: Woman dies after being stabbed
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 113 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico deputy sheriff accused of criminal solicitation
Albuquerque Public Schools wrap up first week of virtual home visits
Blog: Protesters flood the streets to speak out against police brutality
Farmers embrace new business models to boost business during pandemic
