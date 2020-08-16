New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 113 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

22 new cases in Bernalillo County

11 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

3 new cases in Curry County

12 new cases in Doña Ana County

9 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Harding County

19 new cases in Lea County

4 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Otero County

4 new cases in Quay County

9 new cases in San Juan County

10 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Valencia County

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.1% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.

The state reports that 109 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Sunday, there are 10,481 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.