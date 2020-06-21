New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 136 additional COVID-19 cases

A female in her 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 469.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 136 new cases of COVID-19. As of Sunday, New Mexico reported a total of 10,565 cases.