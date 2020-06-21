New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 136 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 136 additional COVID-19 cases

Justine Lopez
Created: June 21, 2020 04:22 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported three additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Sunday.

The latest deaths include:

  • A female in her 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. 
  • A second female in her 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 469.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 136 new cases of COVID-19. As of Sunday, New Mexico reported a total of 10,565 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 13 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Cibola County
  • 2 new cases in Curry County
  • 18 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 2 new cases in Eddy County
  • 1 new case in Grant County
  • 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 1 new case in Lea County
  • 5 new cases in Luna County
  • 30 new cases in McKinley County
  • 3 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 11 new cases in San Juan County
  • 4 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Socorro County
  • 1 new case in Valencia County
  • 41 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 134 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19, and 4,684 have recovered. 


