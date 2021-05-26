New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 167 additional COVID-19 cases

A female in her 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,254.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 167additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 202,570 cases.

The latest cases include:

33 new cases in Bernalillo County

6 new cases in Chaves County

2 new cases in Colfax County

1 new case in Curry County

21 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Luna County

1 new case in McKinley County

2 new cases in Otero County

12 new cases in Rio Arriba County

5 new cases in Roosevelt County

4 new cases in Sandoval County

19 new cases in San Juan County

13 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Taos County

5 new cases in Torrance County

8 new cases in Valencia County

32 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 130 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, there are 188,333 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.