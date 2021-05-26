New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 167 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 167 additional COVID-19 cases

New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 167 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: May 26, 2021 03:42 PM
Created: May 26, 2021 03:40 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 3 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Wednesday's report.

The latest deaths include:

Two recent deaths:

  • A male in his 80s from Cibola County. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.
  • A female in her 70s from Eddy County.

 One death from more than 30 days ago:

  • A female in her 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,254. 

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 167additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 202,570 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 33 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 6 new cases in Chaves County
  • 2 new cases in Colfax County
  • 1 new case in Curry County
  • 21 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 1 new case in Guadalupe County
  • 1 new case in Luna County
  • 1 new case in McKinley County
  • 2 new cases in Otero County
  • 12 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 5 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 4 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 19 new cases in San Juan County
  • 13 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Taos County
  • 5 new cases in Torrance County
  • 8 new cases in Valencia County
  • 32 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 130 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Wednesday, there are 188,333 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH. 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

NMPED: Entire Los Lunas school board suspended indefinitely
NMPED: Entire Los Lunas school board suspended indefinitely
Map shows Albuquerque's most dangerous streets, intersections for crashes
Map shows Albuquerque's most dangerous streets, intersections for crashes
ART lanes get bright red makeover
ART lanes get bright red makeover
APS backtracks on COVID-19 bonus checks
APS backtracks on COVID-19 bonus checks
New sign in Albuquerque references unpaid bill by Trump campaign
New sign in Albuquerque references unpaid bill by Trump campaign