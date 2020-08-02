New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 226 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

61 new cases in Bernalillo County

15 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

22 new cases in Curry County

35 new cases in Doña Ana County

6 new cases in Eddy County

16 new cases in Lea County

6 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Luna County

5 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

1 new csae in Quay County

2 new cases in Roosevelt County

13 new cases in Sandoval County

3 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

19 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

12 new cases in Valencia County

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.7% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.

The state reports that 127 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Sunday, there are 8,343 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.