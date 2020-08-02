New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 226 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 226 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: August 02, 2020 04:17 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported three additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Sunday.

The latest deaths include:

  • A male in his 40s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. 
  • A male in his 40s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. 

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 654.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 226 new cases of COVID-19. As of Sunday, New Mexico reported a total of 21,016 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 61 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 15 new cases in Chaves County
  • 3 new cases in Cibola County
  • 1 new case in Colfax County
  • 22 new cases in Curry County
  • 35 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 6 new cases in Eddy County
  • 16 new cases in Lea County
  • 6 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 1 new case in Luna County
  • 5 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Otero County
  • 1 new csae in Quay County
  • 2 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 13 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 3 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in San Miguel County
  • 19 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 2 new cases in Taos County
  • 1 new case in Torrance County
  • 12 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.7% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.

The state reports that 127 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Sunday, there are 8,343 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


