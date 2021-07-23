New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 244 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 244 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 23, 2021 05:53 PM
Created: July 23, 2021 03:11 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported three additional COVID-19-related deaths Friday.

The latest deaths include:

One recent death:

  • A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

Two deaths >30 days:

  • A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County.
  • A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare facility in Alamogordo.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,397.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 244 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 208,487 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 93 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 7 new cases in Chaves County
  • 4 new cases in Curry County
  • 12 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 18 new cases in Eddy County
  • 1 new case in Hidalgo County
  • 10 new cases in Lea County
  • 4 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 1 new case in Los Alamos County
  • 3 new cases in Luna County
  • 3 new cases in McKinley County
  • 13 new cases in Otero County
  • 3 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 4 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 15 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 12 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in San Miguel County
  • 13 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 3 new cases in Taos County
  • 9 new cases in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility
  • 14 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reported that 106 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Friday, there are 196,442 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.


