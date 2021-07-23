New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 244 additional COVID-19 cases

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare facility in Alamogordo.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,397.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 244 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 208,487 cases.

The latest cases include:

93 new cases in Bernalillo County

7 new cases in Chaves County

4 new cases in Curry County

12 new cases in Doña Ana County

18 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

10 new cases in Lea County

4 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

3 new cases in Luna County

3 new cases in McKinley County

13 new cases in Otero County

3 new cases in Rio Arriba County

4 new cases in Roosevelt County

15 new cases in Sandoval County

12 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

13 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Taos County

9 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility

14 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

The state reported that 106 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Friday, there are 196,442 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.