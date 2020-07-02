New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 248 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Camino Healthcare facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 503.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 246 new cases of COVID-19. As of Thursday, New Mexico reported a total of 12,520 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 97 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 5 new cases in Chaves County
- 2 new cases in Cibola County
- 1 new case in Colfax County
- 19 new cases in Curry County
- 42 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 2 new cases in Eddy County
- 1 new case in Grant County
- 5 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 8 new cases in Lea County
- 1 new case in Lincoln County
- 2 new cases in Luna County
- 14 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Otero County
- 4 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 9 new cases in Sandoval County
- 12 new cases in San Juan County
- 1 new case in San Miguel County
- 9 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Sierra County
- 8 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
The state reports that 127 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19, and 5,627 have recovered.