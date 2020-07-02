New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 248 additional COVID-19 cases

A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Camino Healthcare facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 503.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 246 new cases of COVID-19. As of Thursday, New Mexico reported a total of 12,520 cases.