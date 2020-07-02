New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 248 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 248 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: July 02, 2020 03:56 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported four additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Thursday.

The latest deaths include: 

  • A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Camino Healthcare facility in Albuquerque.
  • A male in his 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 503.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 246 new cases of COVID-19. As of Thursday, New Mexico reported a total of 12,520 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 97 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 5 new cases in Chaves County
  • 2 new cases in Cibola County
  • 1 new case in Colfax County
  • 19 new cases in Curry County
  • 42 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 2 new cases in Eddy County
  • 1 new case in Grant County
  • 5 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 8 new cases in Lea County
  • 1 new case in Lincoln County
  • 2 new cases in Luna County
  • 14 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Otero County
  • 4 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 9 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 12 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in San Miguel County
  • 9 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Sierra County
  • 8 new cases in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 127 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19, and 5,627 have recovered.


