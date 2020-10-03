New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 298 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

75 new cases in Bernalillo County

32 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

20 new cases in Curry County

67 new cases in Doña Ana County

16 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

22 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

6 new cases in Luna County

2 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

10 new cases in Roosevelt County

8 new cases in Sandoval County

4 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

13 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

2 new cases in Socorro County

8 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 4.8% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.

The state reports that 95 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Saturday, there are 17,210 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.