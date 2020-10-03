New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 298 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 298 additional COVID-19 cases

Jaden Torres
Updated: October 03, 2020 04:23 PM
Created: October 03, 2020 04:17 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 3 additional COVID-19-related deaths on Saturday.

The latest deaths include:

  • A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 890.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 298 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Saturday, New Mexico has reported a total of 30,296 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 75 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 32 new cases in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Cibola County
  • 20 new cases in Curry County
  • 67 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 16 new cases in Eddy County
  • 1 new case in Grant County
  • 1 new case in Hidalgo County
  • 22 new cases in Lea County
  • 1 new case in Lincoln County
  • 1 new case in Los Alamos County
  • 6 new cases in Luna County
  • 2 new cases in McKinley County
  • 4 new cases in Otero County
  • 1 new case in Quay County
  • 1 new case in Rio Arriba County
  • 10 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 8 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 4 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in San Miguel County
  • 13 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Sierra County
  • 2 new cases in Socorro County
  • 8 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 4.8% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.

The state reports that 95 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Saturday, there are 17,210 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


