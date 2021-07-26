New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 632 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period

· A female in her 50s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

One* death >30 days:

· A male in his 30s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,400.

New Mexico has reported a total of 209,118 cases.

The latest cases include:

· 232 new cases in Bernalillo County

· 21 new cases in Chaves County

· 2 new cases in Cibola County

· 1 new case in Colfax County

· 14 new cases in Curry County

· 37 new cases in Doña Ana County

· 59 new cases in Eddy County

· 3 new cases in Grant County

· 1 new case in Guadalupe County

· 11 new cases in Hidalgo County

· 29 new cases in Lea County

· 9 new cases in Lincoln County

· 1 new case in Los Alamos County

· 4 new cases in Luna County

· 12 new cases in McKinley County

· 1 new case in Mora County

· 7 new cases in Otero County

· 4 new cases in Quay County

· 8 new cases in Rio Arriba County

· 8 new cases in Roosevelt County

· 42 new cases in Sandoval County

· 32 new cases in San Juan County

· 6 new cases in San Miguel County

· 26 new cases in Santa Fe County

· 3 new cases in Sierra County

· 4 new cases in Socorro County

· 7 new cases in Taos County

· 3 new cases in Torrance County

· 27 new cases in Valencia County

· 18 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 89 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Monday, there are 196,641 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.