New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 671 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
WATCH > Tokyo Olympic Games
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 671 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 05, 2021 05:14 PM
Created: August 05, 2021 02:44 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported three additional COVID-19-related deaths Thursday.

The latest deaths include:

  • A male in his 30s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 30s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,419.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 671 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 213,247 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 147 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 36 new cases in Chaves County
  • 5 new cases in Cibola County
  • 33 new cases in Curry County
  • 1 new case in De Baca County
  • 65 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 61 new cases in Eddy County
  • 8 new cases in Grant County
  • 1 new case in Guadalupe County
  • 20 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 29 new cases in Lea County
  • 26 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 2 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 17 new cases in Luna County
  • 16 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Mora County
  • 23 new cases in Otero County
  • 7 new cases in Quay County
  • 4 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 12 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 28 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 53 new cases in San Juan County
  • 7 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 33 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 3 new cases in Socorro County
  • 1 new case in Taos County
  • 6 new cases in Torrance County
  • 1 new case in Union County
  • 21 new cases in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility
  • 3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reported that 203 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Thursday, there are 197,222 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

NMPED details next steps in Floyd school board suspension case
NMPED details next steps in Floyd school board suspension case
Thirteen AFR units respond to Thursday morning house fire
Thirteen AFR units respond to Thursday morning house fire
NMPED: Floyd school board suspended after refusing to comply with mask guidelines
NMPED: Floyd school board suspended after refusing to comply with mask guidelines
Man found guilty of sexual abuse in incident on Kirtland Air Force Base
Man found guilty of sexual abuse in incident on Kirtland Air Force Base
Gov. Lujan Grisham addresses surge in COVID cases and 'tough decisions' for NM
Gov. Lujan Grisham addresses surge in COVID cases and 'tough decisions' for NM