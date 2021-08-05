New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 671 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 30s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,419.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 671 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 213,247 cases.