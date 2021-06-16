New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 82 additional COVID-19 cases

Two* deaths >30 days:

· A female in her 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

· A female in her 60s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions.

One recent death:

· A male in his 50s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,305.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 82 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 204,472 cases.

The latest cases include:

· 22 new cases in Bernalillo County

· 1 new case in Cibola County

· 1 new case in Colfax County

· 3 new cases in Curry County

· 8 new cases in Doña Ana County

· 3 new cases in Eddy County

· 2 new cases in Grant County

· 2 new cases in Guadalupe County

· 1 new case in Lincoln County

· 3 new cases in Luna County

· 1 new case in McKinley County

· 6 new cases in Rio Arriba County

· 4 new cases in Sandoval County

· 11 new cases in San Juan County

· 2 new cases in San Miguel County

· 3 new cases in Santa Fe County

· 2 new cases in Socorro County

· 2 new cases in Taos County

· 1 new case in Torrance County

· 4 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 98 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, there are 192,629 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.