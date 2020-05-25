New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 93 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 93 additional COVID-19 cases

Justine Lopez
Created: May 25, 2020 04:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported three more COVID-19-related deaths and 93 additional positive cases Monday, bringing the state total of confirmed cases to 7,026. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in New Mexico is now 320.

The latest deaths include:

  • A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The latest cases include:

  • 13 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Chaves County
  • 16 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 1 new case in Eddy County
  • 1 new case in Lea County
  • 25 new cases in McKinley County
  • 2 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 2 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 26 new cases in San Juan County
  • 2 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 2 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

Previously reported numbers from the state health department included nine duplicate cases. Those corrections are reflected in Monday's total.

State officials said 216 people are currently being hospitalized for COVID-19 and 2,522 cases have been designated as recovered.

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.


