New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 93 additional COVID-19 cases

Justine Lopez
Created: May 25, 2020 04:09 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported three more COVID-19-related deaths and 93 additional positive cases Monday, bringing the state total of confirmed cases to 7,026. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in New Mexico is now 320.
The latest deaths include:
The latest cases include:
Previously reported numbers from the state health department included nine duplicate cases. Those corrections are reflected in Monday's total.
State officials said 216 people are currently being hospitalized for COVID-19 and 2,522 cases have been designated as recovered.
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company