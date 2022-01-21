New Mexico reports 30 new deaths, 6,198 additional COVID-19 cases

A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County.

A female in her 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Cibola County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 80s from Cibola County.

A male in his 70s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from De Baca County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Las Cruces.

A female in her 40s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Quay County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

13 deaths > 30 days:

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.

A second female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A third female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Quay County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Rio Arriba County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from Sandoval County.

A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 30s from Torrance County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,259.

As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 437,934 cases.

The latest cases include:

1,492 new cases in Bernalillo County

6 new cases in Catron County

281 new cases in Chaves County

104 new cases in Cibola County

28 new cases in Colfax County

201 new cases in Curry County

7 new cases in De Baca County

962 new cases in Doña Ana County

314 new cases in Eddy County

53 new cases in Grant County

20 new cases in Guadalupe County

19 new cases in Hidalgo County

116 new cases in Lea County

50 new cases in Lincoln County

87 new cases in Los Alamos County

81 new cases in Luna County

314 new cases in McKinley County

7 new cases in Mora County

145 new cases in Otero County

12 new cases in Quay County

128 new cases in Rio Arriba County

40 new cases in Roosevelt County

331 new cases in Sandoval County

498 new cases in San Juan County

105 new cases in San Miguel County

370 new cases in Santa Fe County

21 new cases in Sierra County

83 new cases in Socorro County

63 new cases in Taos County

39 new cases in Torrance County

4 new cases in Union County

200 new cases in Valencia County

10 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

4 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Friday, there are 633 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 330,110 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.