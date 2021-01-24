New Mexico reports 30 new deaths, 635 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

New Mexico reports 30 new deaths, 635 additional COVID-19 cases

New Mexico reports 30 new deaths, 635 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 24, 2021 04:15 PM
Created: January 24, 2021 04:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 30 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Sunday's report.

The latest deaths include:

  •  A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque.
  • A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County.
  • A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque.
  • A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County.
  • A female in her 80s from Cibola County. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.
  • A female in her 80s from Colfax County.
  • A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County.
  • A male in his 80s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Rio Arriba County.
  • A female in her 30s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Genesis Rio Rancho Center.
  • A male in his 90s from Sandoval County.
  • A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 40s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 40s from Taos County.
  • A male in his 90s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 60s from Union County.
  • A female in her 80s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,145.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 635 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Sunday, New Mexico has reported a total of 169,205 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 146 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 21 new cases in Chaves County
  • 5 new cases in Cibola County
  • 5 new cases in Colfax County
  • 12 new cases in Curry County
  • 69 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 34 new cases in Eddy County
  • 5 new cases in Grant County
  • 1 new case in Guadalupe County
  • 1 new case in Hidalgo County
  • 12 new cases in Lea County
  • 22 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 4 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 33 new cases in Luna County
  • 24 new cases in McKinley County
  • 16 new cases in Otero County
  • 2 new cases in Quay County
  • 19 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 5 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 22 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 54 new cases in San Juan County
  • 8 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 67 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Sierra County
  • 3 new cases in Socorro County
  • 10 new cases in Taos County
  • 3 new cases in Torrance County
  • 29 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was an 4.9% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.

Sunday's number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in New Mexico is unavailable due to a disruption in reporting.

As of Sunday, there are 94,141 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Shooting leaves 2 dead in NE Albuquerque
Shooting leaves 2 dead in NE Albuquerque
Biden's pause on oil cause for big concern in New Mexico
Biden's pause on oil cause for big concern in New Mexico
New Mexico reports 38 new deaths, 859 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 38 new deaths, 859 additional COVID-19 cases
NMDOH clarifies who is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination in New Mexico
NMDOH clarifies who is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination in New Mexico
UNMH moving forward with construction on parking structure; new tower expected to follow
UNMH moving forward with construction on parking structure; new tower expected to follow