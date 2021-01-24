New Mexico reports 30 new deaths, 635 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

146 new cases in Bernalillo County

21 new cases in Chaves County

5 new cases in Cibola County

5 new cases in Colfax County

12 new cases in Curry County

69 new cases in Doña Ana County

34 new cases in Eddy County

5 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

12 new cases in Lea County

22 new cases in Lincoln County

4 new cases in Los Alamos County

33 new cases in Luna County

24 new cases in McKinley County

16 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

19 new cases in Rio Arriba County

5 new cases in Roosevelt County

22 new cases in Sandoval County

54 new cases in San Juan County

8 new cases in San Miguel County

67 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

3 new cases in Socorro County

10 new cases in Taos County

3 new cases in Torrance County

29 new cases in Valencia County

KOB 4 determined there was an 4.9% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.

Sunday's number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in New Mexico is unavailable due to a disruption in reporting.

As of Sunday, there are 94,141 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.