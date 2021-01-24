New Mexico reports 30 new deaths, 635 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County.
- A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County.
- A female in her 80s from Cibola County. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.
- A female in her 80s from Colfax County.
- A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County.
- A male in his 80s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Rio Arriba County.
- A female in her 30s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Genesis Rio Rancho Center.
- A male in his 90s from Sandoval County.
- A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 40s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 40s from Taos County.
- A male in his 90s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Union County.
- A female in her 80s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,145.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 635 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Sunday, New Mexico has reported a total of 169,205 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 146 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 21 new cases in Chaves County
- 5 new cases in Cibola County
- 5 new cases in Colfax County
- 12 new cases in Curry County
- 69 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 34 new cases in Eddy County
- 5 new cases in Grant County
- 1 new case in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 12 new cases in Lea County
- 22 new cases in Lincoln County
- 4 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 33 new cases in Luna County
- 24 new cases in McKinley County
- 16 new cases in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Quay County
- 19 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 5 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 22 new cases in Sandoval County
- 54 new cases in San Juan County
- 8 new cases in San Miguel County
- 67 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Sierra County
- 3 new cases in Socorro County
- 10 new cases in Taos County
- 3 new cases in Torrance County
- 29 new cases in Valencia County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was an 4.9% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.
Sunday's number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in New Mexico is unavailable due to a disruption in reporting.
As of Sunday, there are 94,141 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.