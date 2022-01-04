New Mexico reports 31 new deaths, 1,654 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A third female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,897.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,654 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 359,116 cases.

The latest cases include:

511 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

46 new cases in Chaves County

12 new cases in Cibola County

7 new cases in Colfax County

62 new cases in Curry County

8 new cases in De Baca County

164 new cases in Doña Ana County

56 new cases in Eddy County

17 new cases in Grant County

4 new cases in Guadalupe County

2 new cases in Hidalgo County

98 new cases in Lea County

17 new cases in Lincoln County

9 new cases in Los Alamos County

10 new cases in Luna County

46 new cases in McKinley County

11 new cases in Mora County

47 new cases in Otero County

9 new cases in Quay County

25 new cases in Rio Arriba County

46 new cases in Roosevelt County

101 new cases in Sandoval County

101 new cases in San Juan County

32 new cases in San Miguel County

98 new cases in Santa Fe County

8 new cases in Socorro County

8 new cases in Taos County

42 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

49 new cases in Valencia County

4 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

As of Tuesday, there are 493 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 312,321 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.