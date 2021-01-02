New Mexico reports 32 new deaths, 1,252 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

268 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

48 new cases in Chaves County

18 new cases in Cibola County

3 new cases in Colfax County

30 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

117 new cases in Doña Ana County

104 new cases in Eddy County

20 new cases in Grant County

4 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

48 new cases in Lea County

18 new cases in Lincoln County

12 new cases in Los Alamos County

25 new cases in Luna County

74 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

10 new cases in Otero County

6 new cases in Quay County

35 new cases in Rio Arriba County

6 new cases in Roosevelt County

74 new cases in Sandoval County

174 new cases in San Juan County

16 new cases in San Miguel County

49 new cases in Santa Fe County

22 new cases in Sierra County

4 new cases in Socorro County

20 new cases in Taos County

6 new cases in Torrance County

34 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was an 10.5% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.

The state reports that 662 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in a hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Saturday, there are 67,573 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.