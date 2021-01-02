New Mexico reports 32 new deaths, 1,252 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque.
- A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque facility and had underlying conditions.
- A third male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Mission Arch Center in Roswell.
- A male in his 80s from Chaves County. The individual was a resident of the Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad.
- A male in his 80s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the White Sands Healthcare facility in Hobbs.
- A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 80s from McKinley County.
- A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Little Sisters of the Poor facility in Gallup.
- A female in her 80s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Rio Arriba County.
- A female in her 80s from Roosevelt County. The individual was a resident of the Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 90s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Vista Hermosa facility in Santa Fe.
- A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was a resident of the Vista Hermosa facility in Santa Fe and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Sierra County. The individual was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s Socorro County. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society Socorro facility and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s in Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was an inmate among NMCD inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,534.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,252 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Saturday, New Mexico has reported a total of 145,379 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 268 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Catron County
- 48 new cases in Chaves County
- 18 new cases in Cibola County
- 3 new cases in Colfax County
- 30 new cases in Curry County
- 1 new case in De Baca County
- 117 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 104 new cases in Eddy County
- 20 new cases in Grant County
- 4 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 48 new cases in Lea County
- 18 new cases in Lincoln County
- 12 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 25 new cases in Luna County
- 74 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 10 new cases in Otero County
- 6 new cases in Quay County
- 35 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 6 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 74 new cases in Sandoval County
- 174 new cases in San Juan County
- 16 new cases in San Miguel County
- 49 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 22 new cases in Sierra County
- 4 new cases in Socorro County
- 20 new cases in Taos County
- 6 new cases in Torrance County
- 34 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was an 10.5% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.
The state reports that 662 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in a hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Saturday, there are 67,573 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.