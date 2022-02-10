New Mexico reports 32 new deaths, 1,837 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 50s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Colfax County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,629.

As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 499,392 cases.

The latest cases include:

581 new cases in Bernalillo County

7 new cases in Catron County

35 new cases in Chaves County

31 new cases in Cibola County

9 new cases in Colfax County

43 new cases in Curry County

3 new cases in De Baca County

239 new cases in Doña Ana County

31 new cases in Eddy County

42 new cases in Grant County

7 new cases in Guadalupe County

8 new cases in Hidalgo County

21 new cases in Lea County

19 new cases in Lincoln County

9 new cases in Los Alamos County

18 new cases in Luna County

50 new cases in McKinley County

5 new cases in Mora County

54 new cases in Otero County

3 new cases in Quay County

26 new cases in Rio Arriba County

26 new cases in Roosevelt County

179 new cases in Sandoval County

129 new cases in San Juan County

33 new cases in San Miguel County

107 new cases in Santa Fe County

12 new cases in Sierra County

7 new cases in Socorro County

19 new cases in Taos County

11 new cases in Torrance County

2 new cases in Union County

70 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

As of Thursday, there are 534 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 370,041 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.