New Mexico reports 32 new deaths, 1,837 additional COVID-19 cases

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: February 10, 2022 05:55 PM
Created: February 10, 2022 02:46 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – On Thursday, the New Mexico Department of Health reported 32 additional COVID-19-related deaths and 1,837 new COVID-19 cases.

The latest deaths include:

25 recent deaths:

  • A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A second female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County.
  • A male in his 70s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 90s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 80s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 40s from Quay County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 100s from Quay County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 80s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 40s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 40s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 40s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 90s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from San Miguel County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from San Miguel County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 90s from Santa Fe County. The individual was a resident of the Kingston Residence of Santa Fe.
  • A female in her 60s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 80s from Torrance County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Good Life Senior Living and Memory Care facility in Los Lunas.

Seven deaths > 30 days:

  • A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 50s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Colfax County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,629.

As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 499,392 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 581 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 7 new cases in Catron County
  • 35 new cases in Chaves County
  • 31 new cases in Cibola County
  • 9 new cases in Colfax County
  • 43 new cases in Curry County
  • 3 new cases in De Baca County
  • 239 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 31 new cases in Eddy County
  • 42 new cases in Grant County
  • 7 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 8 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 21 new cases in Lea County
  • 19 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 9 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 18 new cases in Luna County
  • 50 new cases in McKinley County
  • 5 new cases in Mora County
  • 54 new cases in Otero County
  • 3 new cases in Quay County
  • 26 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 26 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 179 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 129 new cases in San Juan County
  • 33 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 107 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 12 new cases in Sierra County
  • 7 new cases in Socorro County
  • 19 new cases in Taos County
  • 11 new cases in Torrance County
  • 2 new cases in Union County
  • 70 new cases in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility 

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Thursday, there are 534 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 370,041 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.


