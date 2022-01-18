New Mexico reports 32 new deaths, 21,305 additional COVID-19 cases over four-day period

- A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Sierra County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Torrance County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,177.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 21,305 additional COVID-19 cases over the four-day period. New Mexico has reported a total of 420,192 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 6,110 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 14 new cases in Catron County
- 694 new cases in Chaves County
- 265 new cases in Cibola County
- 72 new cases in Colfax County
- 560 new cases in Curry County
- 13 new cases in De Baca County
- 2,867 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 579 new cases in Eddy County
- 204 new cases in Grant County
- 42 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Harding County
- 24 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 506 new cases in Lea County
- 161 new cases in Lincoln County
- 280 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 176 new cases in Luna County
- 988 new cases in McKinley County
- 30 new cases in Mora County
- 524 new cases in Otero County
- 35 new cases in Quay County
- 493 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 156 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 1,844 new cases in Sandoval County
- 1,389 new cases in San Juan County
- 323 new cases in San Miguel County
- 1,806 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 41 new cases in Sierra County
- 122 new cases in Socorro County
- 279 new cases in Taos County
- 86 new cases in Torrance County
- 24 new cases in Union County
- 514 new cases in Valencia County
- 6 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
- 3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility
- 38 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
- 5 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
- 21 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County
- 7 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reports that 624 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, there are 327,914 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.