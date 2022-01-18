New Mexico reports 32 new deaths, 21,305 additional COVID-19 cases over four-day period

A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Sierra County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Torrance County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,177.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 21,305 additional COVID-19 cases over the four-day period. New Mexico has reported a total of 420,192 cases.

The latest cases include:

6,110 new cases in Bernalillo County

14 new cases in Catron County

694 new cases in Chaves County

265 new cases in Cibola County

72 new cases in Colfax County

560 new cases in Curry County

13 new cases in De Baca County

2,867 new cases in Doña Ana County

579 new cases in Eddy County

204 new cases in Grant County

42 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Harding County

24 new cases in Hidalgo County

506 new cases in Lea County

161 new cases in Lincoln County

280 new cases in Los Alamos County

176 new cases in Luna County

988 new cases in McKinley County

30 new cases in Mora County

524 new cases in Otero County

35 new cases in Quay County

493 new cases in Rio Arriba County

156 new cases in Roosevelt County

1,844 new cases in Sandoval County

1,389 new cases in San Juan County

323 new cases in San Miguel County

1,806 new cases in Santa Fe County

41 new cases in Sierra County

122 new cases in Socorro County

279 new cases in Taos County

86 new cases in Torrance County

24 new cases in Union County

514 new cases in Valencia County

6 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility

38 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

5 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

21 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

7 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 624 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, there are 327,914 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.