New Mexico reports 33 new deaths, 1,299 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was a resident of the McKinley Care Center.

A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,549.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,299 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 335,617 cases.

The latest cases include:

398 new cases in Bernalillo County

4 new cases in Catron County

78 new cases in Chaves County

9 new cases in Cibola County

2 new cases in Colfax County

42 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

185 new cases in Doña Ana County

37 new cases in Eddy County

31 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Hidalgo County

29 new cases in Lea County

9 new cases in Lincoln County

10 new cases in Los Alamos County

12 new cases in Luna County

22 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Mora County

20 new cases in Otero County

9 new cases in Quay County

22 new cases in Rio Arriba County

51 new cases in Roosevelt County

74 new cases in Sandoval County

55 new cases in San Juan County

16 new cases in San Miguel County

67 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Sierra County

14 new cases in Socorro County

16 new cases in Taos County

9 new cases in Torrance County

4 new cases in Union County

54 new cases in Valencia County

9 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Thursday, there are 661 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 285,058 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.

New Mexico reported the first identified case of the Omicron variant Tuesday.