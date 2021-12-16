New Mexico reports 33 new deaths, 1,299 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: December 16, 2021 05:26 PM
Created: December 16, 2021 03:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health reported 33 additional COVID-19-related deaths Thursday.

The latest deaths include:

Thirty recent deaths:

  • A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A second male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A third male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 70s from Colfax County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Grant County.
  • A female in her 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 50s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 50s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 50s from Sandoval County.
  • A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 40s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 40s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A second male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Taos County.
  • A male in his 80s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

Three deaths > 30 days:

  • A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque.
  • A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was a resident of the McKinley Care Center.
  • A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,549.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,299 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 335,617 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 398 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 4 new cases in Catron County
  • 78 new cases in Chaves County
  • 9 new cases in Cibola County
  • 2 new cases in Colfax County
  • 42 new cases in Curry County
  • 1 new case in De Baca County
  • 185 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 37 new cases in Eddy County
  • 31 new cases in Grant County
  • 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 29 new cases in Lea County
  • 9 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 10 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 12 new cases in Luna County
  • 22 new cases in McKinley County
  • 4 new cases in Mora County
  • 20 new cases in Otero County
  • 9 new cases in Quay County
  • 22 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 51 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 74 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 55 new cases in San Juan County
  • 16 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 67 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 3 new cases in Sierra County
  • 14 new cases in Socorro County
  • 16 new cases in Taos County
  • 9 new cases in Torrance County
  • 4 new cases in Union County
  • 54 new cases in Valencia County
  • 9 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Thursday, there are 661 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 285,058 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.

New Mexico reported the first identified case of the Omicron variant Tuesday.


