New Mexico reports 33 new deaths, 1,316 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

335 new cases in Bernalillo County

75 new cases in Chaves County

6 new cases in Cibola County

2 new cases in Colfax County

30 new cases in Curry County

155 new cases in Doña Ana County

45 new cases in Eddy County

24 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

4 new case in Hidalgo County

75 new cases in Lea County

4 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

21 new cases in Luna County

99 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Mora County

14 new cases in Otero County

13 new cases in Rio Arriba County

20 new cases in Roosevelt County

79 new cases in Sandoval County

139 new cases in San Juan County

21 new cases in San Miguel County

79 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Sierra County

19 new cases in Socorro County

6 new cases in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

2 new cases in Union County

38 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 792 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Wednesday, there are 64,218 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.