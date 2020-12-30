New Mexico reports 33 new deaths, 1,316 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) facility in Albuquerque.
- A male second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 90s from Chaves County. The individual was a resident of the Mission Arch Center in Roswell.
- A male in his 30s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Mission Arch Center in Roswell.
- A second male in his 80s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell.
- A male in his 50s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 30s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 40s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Village at Northrise facility in Las Cruces.
- A female in her 80s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized..
- A male in his 40s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Quay County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 90s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 70s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Sierra County. The individual was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,436.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,316 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 141,186 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 335 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 75 new cases in Chaves County
- 6 new cases in Cibola County
- 2 new cases in Colfax County
- 30 new cases in Curry County
- 155 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 45 new cases in Eddy County
- 24 new cases in Grant County
- 2 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 4 new case in Hidalgo County
- 75 new cases in Lea County
- 4 new cases in Lincoln County
- 2 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 21 new cases in Luna County
- 99 new cases in McKinley County
- 2 new cases in Mora County
- 14 new cases in Otero County
- 13 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 20 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 79 new cases in Sandoval County
- 139 new cases in San Juan County
- 21 new cases in San Miguel County
- 79 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 4 new cases in Sierra County
- 19 new cases in Socorro County
- 6 new cases in Taos County
- 1 new case in Torrance County
- 2 new cases in Union County
- 38 new cases in Valencia County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reports that 792 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Wednesday, there are 64,218 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.