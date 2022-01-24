New Mexico reports 33 new deaths, 14,898 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period

- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Avamere at Fiesta Park facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 60s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 30s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from San Miguel County.
- A female in her 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Sierra County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,292.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 14,898 additional COVID-19 cases over the three-day period. New Mexico has reported a total of 452,616 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 4,150 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 15 new cases in Catron County
- 514 new cases in Chaves County
- 208 new cases in Cibola County
- 59 new cases in Colfax County
- 304 new cases in Curry County
- 6 new cases in De Baca County
- 2,043 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 464 new cases in Eddy County
- 105 new cases in Grant County
- 23 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 3 new cases in Harding County
- 13 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 235 new cases in Lea County
- 116 new cases in Lincoln County
- 140 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 165 new cases in Luna County
- 897 new cases in McKinley County
- 27 new cases in Mora County
- 444 new cases in Otero County
- 15 new cases in Quay County
- 327 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 49 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 1,042 new cases in Sandoval County
- 1,279 new cases in San Juan County
- 193 new cases in San Miguel County
- 929 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 49 new cases in Sierra County
- 102 new cases in Socorro County
- 148 new cases in Taos County
- 62 new cases in Torrance County
- 24 new cases in Union County
- 692 new cases in Valencia County
- 3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
- 10 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility
- 7 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
- 3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
- 27 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County
The state reports that 639 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Monday, there are 333,146 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.