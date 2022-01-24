New Mexico reports 33 new deaths, 14,898 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Avamere at Fiesta Park facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 60s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from San Miguel County.

A female in her 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Sierra County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,292.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 14,898 additional COVID-19 cases over the three-day period. New Mexico has reported a total of 452,616 cases.

The latest cases include:

4,150 new cases in Bernalillo County

4,150 new cases in Bernalillo County 15 new cases in Catron County

514 new cases in Chaves County

208 new cases in Cibola County

59 new cases in Colfax County

304 new cases in Curry County

6 new cases in De Baca County

2,043 new cases in Doña Ana County

464 new cases in Eddy County

105 new cases in Grant County

23 new cases in Guadalupe County

3 new cases in Harding County

13 new cases in Hidalgo County

235 new cases in Lea County

116 new cases in Lincoln County

140 new cases in Los Alamos County

165 new cases in Luna County

897 new cases in McKinley County

27 new cases in Mora County

444 new cases in Otero County

15 new cases in Quay County

327 new cases in Rio Arriba County

49 new cases in Roosevelt County

1,042 new cases in Sandoval County

1,279 new cases in San Juan County

193 new cases in San Miguel County

929 new cases in Santa Fe County

49 new cases in Sierra County

102 new cases in Socorro County

148 new cases in Taos County

62 new cases in Torrance County

24 new cases in Union County

692 new cases in Valencia County

3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

10 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

7 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

27 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 639 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Monday, there are 333,146 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.