New Mexico reports 34 new deaths, 5,179 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 30s from Bernalillo County.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Sandia View Cottonwood Assisted Living Facility.

A male in his 50s from Colfax County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from San Juan County.

A male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,391.

As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 465,244 cases.

The latest cases include:

1,296 new cases in Bernalillo County

198 new cases in Chaves County

42 new cases in Cibola County

12 new cases in Colfax County

107 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

999 new cases in Doña Ana County

140 new cases in Eddy County

46 new cases in Grant County

15 new cases in Guadalupe County

8 new cases in Hidalgo County

63 new cases in Lea County

53 new cases in Lincoln County

32 new cases in Los Alamos County

118 new cases in Luna County

297 new cases in McKinley County

20 new cases in Mora County

96 new cases in Otero County

17 new cases in Quay County

114 new cases in Rio Arriba County

13 new cases in Roosevelt County

345 new cases in Sandoval County

484 new cases in San Juan County

87 new cases in San Miguel County

230 new cases in Santa Fe County

14 new cases in Sierra County

43 new cases in Socorro County

49 new cases in Taos County

14 new cases in Torrance County

12 new cases in Union County

208 new cases in Valencia County

3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Thursday, there are 713 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 334,988 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.