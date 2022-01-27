New Mexico reports 34 new deaths, 5,179 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 30s from Bernalillo County.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Sandia View Cottonwood Assisted Living Facility.
- A male in his 50s from Colfax County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 30s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from San Juan County.
- A male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,391.
As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 465,244 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 1,296 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 198 new cases in Chaves County
- 42 new cases in Cibola County
- 12 new cases in Colfax County
- 107 new cases in Curry County
- 1 new case in De Baca County
- 999 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 140 new cases in Eddy County
- 46 new cases in Grant County
- 15 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 8 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 63 new cases in Lea County
- 53 new cases in Lincoln County
- 32 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 118 new cases in Luna County
- 297 new cases in McKinley County
- 20 new cases in Mora County
- 96 new cases in Otero County
- 17 new cases in Quay County
- 114 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 13 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 345 new cases in Sandoval County
- 484 new cases in San Juan County
- 87 new cases in San Miguel County
- 230 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 14 new cases in Sierra County
- 43 new cases in Socorro County
- 49 new cases in Taos County
- 14 new cases in Torrance County
- 12 new cases in Union County
- 208 new cases in Valencia County
- 3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
As of Thursday, there are 713 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
There are 334,988 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.