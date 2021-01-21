New Mexico reports 35 new deaths, 997 additional COVID-19 cases

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 997 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 166,823 cases.

The latest cases include:

232 new cases in Bernalillo County

59 new cases in Chaves County

12 new cases in Cibola County

5 new cases in Colfax County

28 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

125 new cases in Doña Ana County

50 new cases in Eddy County

6 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

5 new cases in Hidalgo County

34 new cases in Lea County

19 new cases in Lincoln County

5 new cases in Los Alamos County

34 new cases in Luna County

92 new cases in McKinley County

29 new cases in Otero County

3 new cases in Quay County

21 new cases in Rio Arriba County

5 new cases in Roosevelt County

51 new cases in Sandoval County

80 new cases in San Juan County

7 new cases in San Miguel County

39 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Sierra County

6 new cases in Socorro County

9 new cases in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

23 new cases in Valencia County

3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

10 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

KOB 4 determined there was an 7.2% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Thursday's report from the state.

The state reports that 644 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in a hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Thursday, there are 91,096 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.