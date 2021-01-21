New Mexico reports 35 new deaths, 997 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest deaths include:
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Sandia View Spain Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Cibola County. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.
- A female in her 90s from Cibola County. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.
- A male in his 70s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County.
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces.
- A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County.
- A second female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Village at Northrise facility in Las Cruces.
- A female in her 90s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Lovington Healthcare facility in Lovington.
- A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 60s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Elmcroft of Quintessence facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the The Retreat Healthcare facility in Rio Rancho.
- A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 90s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Santa Fe County. The individual was a resident of the Pacifica Senior Living facility in Santa Fe.
- A female in her 50s from Sierra County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences.
- A male in his 80s from Sierra County. The individual was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
- A male in his 50s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,044.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 997 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 166,823 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 232 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 59 new cases in Chaves County
- 12 new cases in Cibola County
- 5 new cases in Colfax County
- 28 new cases in Curry County
- 1 new case in De Baca County
- 125 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 50 new cases in Eddy County
- 6 new cases in Grant County
- 1 new case in Guadalupe County
- 5 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 34 new cases in Lea County
- 19 new cases in Lincoln County
- 5 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 34 new cases in Luna County
- 92 new cases in McKinley County
- 29 new cases in Otero County
- 3 new cases in Quay County
- 21 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 5 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 51 new cases in Sandoval County
- 80 new cases in San Juan County
- 7 new cases in San Miguel County
- 39 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 2 new cases in Sierra County
- 6 new cases in Socorro County
- 9 new cases in Taos County
- 1 new case in Torrance County
- 23 new cases in Valencia County
- 3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
- 10 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was an 7.2% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Thursday's report from the state.
The state reports that 644 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in a hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Thursday, there are 91,096 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.